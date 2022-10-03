MANHEIM, Pa. – Cabinet Pro will demonstrate its new Panel Optimizer software at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 13-14 at Spooky Nook Sports. Panel Optimizer is designed to save time and money. What was once considered to be left over “scrap” after one job, can be used on the next job. As one Cabinet Pro customer noted, “Since we started using the new optimizer, we may have a trash dumpster for sale because all our scraps have disappeared.”

