Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
IR ovens for powder coating MDF
WolfRayet designs and manufactures gas-catalytic infrared ovens for powder coating MDF and other heat-sensitive substrates. The WolfRayet Galaxy product range includes: Galaxy 6, 8 and 10 systems designed for medium- to large-scale operations; the Galaxy Lyte small-scale system for low-volume coaters; and the Galaxy Ultra Lyte for those looking to powder coat one kitchen set of MDF doors and drawer fronts on a daily basis. The complete Galaxy range also comes with space-saving overhead conveyor systems.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Entry-level laser system
Epilog Laser says its entry-level Fusion Maker is available in 30- and 40-watt configurations and features up to 60 ips engraving speeds, 3.5G acceleration and the IRIS Camera System, which allows users to position artwork and graphics quickly and accurately by providing a real-time image of the engraving bed. The 24 x 12-inch engraving table offers 7 inches of Z-clearance, allowing space for engraving taller items as well as a rotary attachment option to engrave cylindrical items.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Marge Carson shutters its residential furniture operations
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. - High-end residential furniture manufacturer Marge Carson will cease operations at the end of the month. The company specialized in upholstery, casegoods, occasional and accent furniture. In a note to employees and customers, CEO Jim LaBarge cited health issues for winding down the 75-year-old business. According...
woodworkingnetwork.com
WPEL preview video: How Cabinet Pro software helps save time and money
MANHEIM, Pa. – Cabinet Pro will demonstrate its new Panel Optimizer software at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 13-14 at Spooky Nook Sports. Panel Optimizer is designed to save time and money. What was once considered to be left over “scrap” after one job, can be used on the next job. As one Cabinet Pro customer noted, “Since we started using the new optimizer, we may have a trash dumpster for sale because all our scraps have disappeared.”
Comments / 0