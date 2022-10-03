Hip osteoarthritis may be a risk factor for stroke, ischemic stroke and small-vessel ischemic stroke, according to data published in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage. “The real causal relationship between OA and stroke remains unclear because conclusions derived from observational studies were potentially biased due to residual confounding such as OA medications and reverse causality,” Yingjun Li, MD, of the School of Public Health at Hangzhou Medical College, in Hangzhou, China, and co-authors wrote. “By leveraging summary [genome-wide association studies (GWAS)] data, we verified whether OA is causally associated with stroke and investigated whether the stroke is causally associated with OA using the [Mendelian randomization (MR)] approach for the first time.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO