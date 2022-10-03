Read full article on original website
Related
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
The best magnesium supplement can offer a number of health benefits. Our bodies need magnesium in order to carry out the functioning of over 300 enzymes, with 90% of total body magnesium being contained in the muscles and bones. In an ideal world, we’d get most of our magnesium from...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Medical Moment: New advancements in catheter techniques
(WNDU) - From heart procedures to treating stroke, more than a million cardiac catheterizations are performed each year. The minimally invasive procedure can be a lifesaver, but now, new research is giving patients another option. For years, catheters were inserted through the groin. “The way we want to think about...
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
nypressnews.com
Sugar-free pop may hike the risk of stroke by almost 50% warns doctor
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. It’s well understood that poor lifestyle decisions can raise your risk of blood vessel complications, but some drivers may come as a surprise. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Monika Wassermann, MD at Boutiquetoyou.com highlighted the potential risks posed by drinking diet soda, otherwise known as sugar-free or artificially sweetened fizzy or carbonated drinks.
Nature.com
Th1/Th2 polarization of peripheral immune response in atherothrombotic and cardioembolic stroke: a prospective study
Compelling evidence suggest a key role of immune system in the development and progression of ischemic stroke. Although the balance between proinflammatory CD4"‰+"‰T helper (Th)-1 lymphocytes, expressing T-bet transcription factor, and anti-inflammatory Th2 cells expressing GATA3 seems to influence the outcome in experimental stroke, the role of peripheral immune response in acute stroke patients is poorly understood. We aimed to evaluate the peripheral Th1/Th2 balance in acute atherothrombotic (ATHS) and cardioembolic stroke (CES) patients and in age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Using flow cytometry, we analyzed the percentage of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells and CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells from peripheral blood of ATHS and CES patients (2,4 and 7Â days after stroke onset). Patients and controls were screened for infectious conditions, autoimmune, inflammatory, or cancerous diseases. On day 2 circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells were significantly higher in stroke patients compared to controls, and in ATHS compared to CES and controls. On day 7, we observed a significant increase of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells in both ATHS and CES patients compared to baseline. No difference was observed in circulating CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells among ATHS, CES patients, and controls. These data suggest that circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells could be useful marker indicating atherothrombotic genesis of stroke and provide new insight into the peripheral adaptive immune response in acute stroke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tctmd.com
NSTEMI Patients With CKD: Early Invasive vs Delayed Strategy Similar for Survival
The likelihood that a patient with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease (CKD) will survive following an NSTEMI does not differ based on whether they undergo coronary angiography within 24 hours or at a later time, observational data from Israel indicate. Researchers led by Amir Sharon, MD (Chaim Sheba Medical...
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Disease Modifying Agents to Allogeneic HCT Shows Promise in MPNs
Investigators believe that disease modifying agents may demonstrate benefit in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms prior to allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant. As age-related comorbidities and notable treatment-related mortality have proven to be challenges associated with curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, investigators hypothesized that the addition of disease-modifying agents may act as a potential solution, according to Haris Ali, MD, during a presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology.
Nature.com
Simultaneous determination of cis- and trans-palmitoleic acid in rat serum by UPLC"“MS/MS
Palmitoleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid which could affect glucose and lipid metabolism and reduce insulin resistance has two isomers, i.e. cis-palmitoleic acid (cPOA) and trans-palmitoleic acid (tPOA). However, the pharmacokinetic, metabolic transformation and structure"“activity relationship of the two isomers have not been reported. A precise and accurate ultra performance liquid chromatography"“tandem mass spectroscopy (UPLC"“MS/MS) method was developed to determine cPOA and tPOA simultaneously. Both the cPOA and tPOA were administered i.g. (intragastric gavage) to rats at 75Â mg/kg. Serum samples were collected and analyzed for the two isomers by UPLC"“MS/MS on a reverse-phase BDS C18 column equilibrated and eluted with water (A) and acetonitrile (B) at a flow rate of 0.3Â mL/min. The calibration curves for cPOA and tPOA were linear over the range 0.1"“12Â Î¼g/mL. Analytes were monitored by selected-reaction monitoring in negative electrospray ionization mode. The Tmax of cPOA was 0.94"‰Â±"‰0.44Â h and the Cmax 8.17"‰Â±"‰1.97Â Î¼g/L, and the Tmax and Cmax of tPOA were 1.50"‰Â±"‰0.98Â h and 14.77"‰Â±"‰11.91Â Î¼g/L, respectively. AUC0"“24Â h of cPOA and tPOA were 59.45"‰Â±"‰29.83 and 113.88"‰Â±"‰72.25Â mg/LÂ·h. The method was applied in pharmacokinetic study of cPOA and tPOA in rat serum successfully. Besides, the concentrations of cPOA and tPOA in rat serums were observed fluctuating with a consistent trend, which may be due to reciprocal bio-convert in the body.
MedicalXpress
Targeting ion channels to manage osteoarthritis pain
Therapeutically targeting ion channels in nociceptor neurons may be a promising strategy to manage osteoarthritis pain, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Cell Reports. Paul DeCaen, Ph.D., associate professor of Pharmacology, was senior author of the study. Nociceptor neurons transmit pain signals to the brain using electrical currents...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
Nature.com
A recent advance in Renal denervation to clinical practice
We will launch the special issue "A recent advance in renal denervation to clinical practice" in 2023. Since the first proof-of-concept study in 2009 [1], it has been passed for 13 years, the renal denervation is going to be introduced into clinical practice. The new clinical trials using the sham-control group have been performed [2,3,4]. The meta-analysis and systematic review demonstrated that renal denervation is effective to reduce 24-hr blood pressure (BP), regardless of denervation techniques [5]. In 2022, the 2 major sham-controlled pivotal trials using the 2 different denervation techniques will be released. These study subjects had uncontrolled hypertension even medicated with one or more drugs. One is the SPYRAL On-Med Pivotal trial using the radiofrequency denervation technique and another is RADIANCE II trial using ultrasound technique, in which the trial, the Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd (ReCor Medical Inc.). Inc released information on positive results in the market news.
News-Medical.net
What is the association between maternal weight status and the composition of the milk microbiome?
In a recent study published in PLOS One, researchers reviewed current literature to determine correlations between human milk microbiota and maternal weight based on pregnancy and postpartum body mass index (BMI) and gestational weight gain (GWG). Background. Recent research on gut microflora has highlighted the importance of gut microbial diversity...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Lenvatinib May Serve as Potential Frontline Treatment for Non–Clear Cell RCC
Patients with locally advanced/metastatic non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma experienced promising preliminary antitumor activity following treatment with pembrolizumab and lenvatinib in the first line. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the frontline demonstrated promising responses at 24 weeks or more of follow-up in patients with locally advanced/metastatic non–clear cell...
physiciansweekly.com
Characterizing Inpatient Mortality in Pediatric HF
While pediatric patients with heart failure are experiencing better outcomes than they did a decade ago, there is still room for improvement. In published research, pediatric heart failure (HF) has received less attention than adult HF regarding its etiology, management, and patient outcomes, explains Ebenezer O. Adebiyi, MD, MPH. Studies have shown that adult HF is mostly caused by cardiovascular conditions, but pediatric HF can be triggered by both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular abnormalities. Of note, congenital heart disease (CHD) and cardiomyopathy have been identified as important causes of pediatric HF.
docwirenews.com
Pediatric CKD: Comorbidities Include Anemia and Hypertension
Aakash Chandran Chidambaram, MD, and colleagues recently conducted a study designed to examine the etiology of pediatric chronic kidney disease (CKD). The researchers also sought to identify comorbidities associated with pediatric CKD, identify the rate of CKD progression, and risk factors. Results were reported in the Indian Journal of Pediatrics [doi:10.1007/s12098-022-04318-6].
Nature.com
AHR is a master regulator of diverse pathways in endogenous metabolism
The aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) is a transcription factor with roles in detoxification, development, immune response, chronic kidney disease and other syndromes. It regulates the expression of drug transporters and drug metabolizing enzymes in a proposed Remote Sensing and Signaling Network involved in inter-organ communication via metabolites and signaling molecules. Here, we use integrated omics approaches to analyze its contributions to metabolism across multiple scales from the organ to the organelle. Global metabolomics analysis of Ahrâˆ’/âˆ’ mice revealed the role of AHR in the regulation of 290 metabolites involved in many biochemical pathways affecting fatty acids, bile acids, gut microbiome products, antioxidants, choline derivatives, and uremic toxins. Chemoinformatics analysis suggest that AHR plays a role in determining the hydrophobicity of metabolites and perhaps their transporter-mediated movement into and out of tissues. Of known AHR ligands, indolepropionate was the only significantly altered molecule, and it activated AHR in both human and murine cells. To gain a deeper biological understanding of AHR, we employed genome scale metabolic reconstruction to integrate knockout transcriptomics and metabolomics data, which indicated a role for AHR in regulation of organic acids and redox state. Together, the results indicate a central role of AHR in metabolism and signaling between multiple organs and across multiple scales.
docwirenews.com
Cryoballoon Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation Plus HFpEF
In a clinical trial published in Circulation: Heart Failure, researchers investigated outcomes of cryoballoon ablation in patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). According to the study’s lead author, Maura Zylla, MD, this population had a distinct increased risk for atrial fibrillation recurrence after ablation compared with patients without HFpEF.
Comments / 0