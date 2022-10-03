Read full article on original website
Lake County Flash Oct. 7, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Food Share Receives Donation, Drive-Thru Flu and Booster Clinic, Heart Lake Closure Extended, and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Warnings.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
