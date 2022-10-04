Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
11 amazing reasons you should visit Japan now
Because Japan is finally reopening to tourists, plus all the great things you don't want to miss before the end of 2022. Hello, world! It’s been a long time coming, but Japan is finally ready to reopen its borders fully on October 11. This means that quarantine protocols will be lifted and only those who show symptoms of Covid-19 will have to undergo a test upon arrival. Better yet, Japan is resuming its visa-free travel scheme, so globetrotters can plan their trips on their own terms without having to make arrangements via travel agencies.
Time Out Global
Gone but not forgotten: 19 popular attractions in Tokyo that closed during the pandemic
Sadly, while you were away, some of the city’s beloved arcades, museums, clubs and restaurants have closed down for good. Japan has been closed to independent tourists over the past three years and many things around the city have changed during that time. And, sadly, that means some of Tokyo’s most popular tourist destinations have had to shut down due to the pandemic and lack of visitors.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
Thailand's day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northeastern Thailand on Friday, a day after one of the country's worst massacres unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
Large Indonesia Presence at Busan as Government Expresses Support for Film Industry
The Indonesian Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) has expressed its support for the strong contingent of filmmakers from the country at the Busan International Film Festival. There are 20 participants from Indonesia across the festival’s various strands. Indonesian content in the festival program includes: Makbul Mubarak’s Venice winner and Toronto selection “Autobiography” and Kamila Andini’s “Before, Now & Then” (“Nana”) in A Window on Asian Cinema section; Joko Anwar’s “Satan’s Slave 2: Communion” at Midnight Passion; series “Blood Curse” in the On Screen program; and two Indonesian co-productions – the omnibus “Look at Me, Touch Me, Kiss Me”...
Time Out Global
London is the 18th most polluted city in the world
There’s even more bad news for the greatest city in the world. On top of a renting crisis, continual rail/bus/tube/tram strikes and the encroaching doom of widespread gentrification, our air is also incredibly polluted. In fact, London has just been ranked the eighteenth most polluted city in the world.
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand
Time Out Global
The parts of the UK worst affected by coronavirus right now
With everything happening in the UK right now, you might have forgotten about our old friend Covid-19. But sadly its reign of terror isn’t quite over yet. And as we slide into winter, there’s a Covid resurgence happening across the UK. Hospital infections have risen by over a...
Time Out Global
Why is it impossible to get good fish and chips in London?
‘For me, it starts with a good-quality potato,’ says Kelly Barnes, owner of Krispies in Devon. The family-run fish and chip shop was crowned the best in the UK at 2019’s National Fish & Chip Awards. It’s not a title regularly won by a London establishment. ‘There...
Time Out Global
It’s out: Liverpool is going to host Eurovision 2023
It’s happened. It’s here. Everyone calm down. They’ve just announced the host of Eurovision 2023. We’re screaming, you’re screaming, you know the drill. The incredibly lucky city that will be hosting the competition next year is none other than Liverpool!. Yes, it’s true. After what...
Time Out Global
Time Out Market is coming to Cape Town!
Big news for anyone who cares about eating great food in amazing places: we’re opening a Time Out Market in Cape Town. And it’s due to open… really soon!. If you don’t know about Time Out Market, here’s the idea. We pick out the best chefs, bartenders and cultural goings-on from one of the world’s greatest cities. Then we bring them all together under one roof to create an IRL tasting menu of the very best stuff the city has to offer. We started with Time Out Market Lisbon in 2014, and since then we’ve opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai (with Porto, Prague, Abu Dhabi, Osaka and some other very cool cities in the pipeline).
Time Out Global
London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters
Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
