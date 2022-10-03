Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
The Beauty Of My Beloved Ma'am Poem by M. R. Malik
And in a meadow you taught. Imbued words into my blank paper by your 'quill smile'. While lying in the lawn to gaze at your flattering face;. as 'unrivalled ovals' in the woods. to the flower buds and rows,. to teach us psychology. not for reading our minds,. But to...
poemhunter.com
Your Smiling Face... Poem by Rebecca Navarre
Trace over the letters of your name. times we walked together your hand in mine. As you'd point out all the nature that did surround,. and the inchworms and caterpillars too we found. And I saw your smiling face. And I recalled. you saying by how Gods grace, that caterpillar.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
When Will You Listen? Poem by Verilyn Titus
Only that I love you and want the best for you, too.. When will you hear me am I getting through to y' all?. That there's nothing together we can't win at all... God the Father has a plan in every event... Hopefully, in the end He will see your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Best Of Times Poem by Verilyn Titus
I was working with my Grandpa during summer break... I remember him singing 'Cool Clear Water' as the tobacco we did take... Then came lunchtime and Grandma would send for us... There was always a good meal at this time we could trust... Yes, we didn't know it then but...
poemhunter.com
Two Books Poem by Jim Yerman
Working with many different people in the bookstore. (This should come as no surprise) chapters filled with joys and sorrows and cares…. when my eyes meet theirs. than their words could ever say. I'm amazed how the eyes can convey a feeling. with but a momentary look…. exchanged for but...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Sorrows Poem by Dr Dillip K Swain
Very true, Dillipji. There are technical glitches too many, in the PoemHunter website nowadays. I have been following up with the administration regularly and have been assured that they are trying to sort it out. Let us hope that we will have our good old days back …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
Anticipation... Poem by Roger Hayes
One of suspense and anticipation. when he slowly caressed her. turned to jelly with a kiss.
poemhunter.com
Flower World! Poem by Ramesh T A
Yet, it has turned town into a clean and beautiful one;. What a beauty Nature ever has endowed with for joy!. Leaves of green trees with flowers white and yellow. Make a wonderful combination for the eyes to enjoy;. Fragrance of all flowers gives a mixed effect sure;. Always flowers...
poemhunter.com
My Dead Walk So Lightly Poem by Sheena Blackhall
I see them afar as I'm crossing a street. The Dead don't leave empty, when they come to part.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
All Are Tourists Only! Poem by Ramesh T A
Unless all know how to manage extraordinary stage,. Life is difficult to deal with to go ahead in joy;. All managing people only are suitable for travels;. Adventure in life it is to manage difficult situation;. But for lovers of adventure, life is fun as all are tourists!
poemhunter.com
Grande Finale Of Victory Celebration! Poem by Ramesh T A
Victory celebration is the grande finale on tenth day of festival;. Justice is established for the hard toiling world humanity sure;. End of evil force is well dealt with final dose of death in all;. Peace at last finally flourishes in the hearts of world humanity!. By activities of one...
poemhunter.com
The Tree As Artist Model Poem by Sheena Blackhall
But I like to think of myself as one of Matisse's dancers. Does my artist notice the twists and gestures of my twigs?. Will he capture the complex play of light on my leaves?. Cadmium yellow, raw sienna, burnt umber, cadmium red…. Cobalt violet, and sky. I've been a muse...
poemhunter.com
Our Universe Written In 2018 Poem by Andrew Wilson
Over many years it appears we evolve and transform. From cold beginnings to global warming, whatever next…. Just what does life mean to the likes of you and me?. Superficial it could be argued are these crazy generations. Surrounded by culture but lies none the less. How to make...
poemhunter.com
Until Something Better Comes Along Poem by Jim Yerman
We have different morals…different values…different beliefs…. but, I imagine, we can all agree that our time on Earth is brief. That in the vastness of the universe..we humans are quite small…. that with all the knowledge out there…. no one individual can possibly possess it all. To think...
poemhunter.com
Life's Calliope Poem by Bryan Taplits
None falters or falls-although some do lose face. Others will take their place in the sun. No playmate's hand is yet clutched at table's head. No highs, nor yet any lows. Since all the actors must whirl in this hotbed. The posture of each at the end is unbent,. Horizontal-
poemhunter.com
Therapy Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
Once I drove from the south to the North of Portugal. different the two countries are made me anti-unipolar. I was driving around before the creation of motorways. and mobile phones made driving into a dull discourse. A puncture in the middle of nowhere caused a problem. I had a...
poemhunter.com
To Draw On A Sheet Of Drawing Poem by Kinsley Lee
The twinkly stars were embraced on the lake's bay. And I am burying my soul in the lake. (Translated by Kinsley Lee)
Comments / 0