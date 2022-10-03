Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
The Conscience¹ Poem by Mohammad Younus
The inner conscious friend demands of us... ...that we be not swayed by the vibes of the earthly desires;. I sit with my philosopher friend sitting inside me;. He teaches me the philosophy that awakens and illuminates me;. The sweet music is going on... ...that till dawn would hardly last;
poemhunter.com
To Draw On A Sheet Of Drawing Poem by Kinsley Lee
The twinkly stars were embraced on the lake's bay. And I am burying my soul in the lake. (Translated by Kinsley Lee)
poemhunter.com
Blood Vs. Water Poem by Verilyn Titus
Over the years growing up we were told 'blood was thicker than water'... Which usually meant if family, friends, neighbors were out of order.. We were to be that eye, that ear, that hand... To build them back up in their down to help them once again stand... Even if...
poemhunter.com
God-Given Assignment? Poem by Denis Martindale
Do you think there's one assignment, one task you're meant to do,. The only reason you got sent and all God has for you?. A crown could have a single jewel, one diamond that is all,. Yet God is wise and not a fool to grant one miracle. Oh, no,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Until Something Better Comes Along Poem by Jim Yerman
We have different morals…different values…different beliefs…. but, I imagine, we can all agree that our time on Earth is brief. That in the vastness of the universe..we humans are quite small…. that with all the knowledge out there…. no one individual can possibly possess it all. To think...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
One's Needs Poem by michael Smajda
To see what all lies ahead. To care for others with a smile. To discern right from wrong. To make living worthwhile.
poemhunter.com
Only Heaven Knows Poem by Verilyn Titus
For while you were blind I was the one who couldn't see.... That there was more to your illness than I could alone change... Because you chose to uproot everyone in a way to rearrange... The lives we had envisioned as children... No you didn't care and you weren't giving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
Band Aid Therapy Poem by Verilyn Titus
If it was all a bad dream or a nightmare... Then why did she go to another time and place to not care.. To never return fully the same.. And still you protect her even when it was us she wanted to defame... So we could be marked as she...
poemhunter.com
The Ugly Chair Poem by Randy McClave
As though as if it had never had any shading. And it's much older than thirty. Like the princess chair in any romantic story. The chairs know that one is beautiful and one is not. For their beauty they were originally bought,. And they both are able to give the...
poemhunter.com
Reaching For The Heavens Poem by Bryan Taplits
Of peace and not of force. remembering all the dead.
poemhunter.com
Grande Finale Of Victory Celebration! Poem by Ramesh T A
Victory celebration is the grande finale on tenth day of festival;. Justice is established for the hard toiling world humanity sure;. End of evil force is well dealt with final dose of death in all;. Peace at last finally flourishes in the hearts of world humanity!. By activities of one...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
A Little Kindness. Poem by Michael Cochrane
Each one of us can make a difference in this world. A little kindness goes a long way.
poemhunter.com
When I Hit You Poem by Anime Ghost
My eyes adjusted and I saw you lying on the ground, your breathing seems labored and your face was bruised. It only took a few seconds for all the memories to come rushing back, the little argument that had turned into this big fight, the idiotic misunderstanding that started it, the insecurities that fueled it.
poemhunter.com
Therapy Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
Once I drove from the south to the North of Portugal. different the two countries are made me anti-unipolar. I was driving around before the creation of motorways. and mobile phones made driving into a dull discourse. A puncture in the middle of nowhere caused a problem. I had a...
poemhunter.com
Warm Breath Poem by Clyde Cruz
Tired, my head low, my body aching, I was ready to go. Then a cold wind hit me. I was surrounded by a mist pushing my consciousness within. It was then I felt the warmth of my breath and realized the fire within. It's still there, no matter how small. And I fear it will die if I stop now. I still have more to give. And tonight…
poemhunter.com
There Is A Thing Which Stays Forever Poem by Anjleena Ahuja
But contradicting to the fact I have observed. which includes great stars and planets. You may wonder what is the thing. Its a dark secret hidden from every offspring. you may have guessed that it's the absence of breath. and the only correct answer is the Death.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
My Dead Walk So Lightly Poem by Sheena Blackhall
I see them afar as I'm crossing a street. The Dead don't leave empty, when they come to part.
Comments / 0