poemhunter.com

The Ugly Chair Poem by Randy McClave

As though as if it had never had any shading. And it's much older than thirty. Like the princess chair in any romantic story. The chairs know that one is beautiful and one is not. For their beauty they were originally bought,. And they both are able to give the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Happy Birthday#My Dear#Thanksgiving#Mykoul
poemhunter.com

Never Say Never Poem by Verilyn Titus

Never say 'never' cause karma will find you... When you least expect it it will show up in what you do... A lot of people think they can change their fate... By not adhering to 'never say never' you lock it in too late... In that moment chismet will sneak...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

A Beautiful Gift. Poem by Michael Cochrane

The green hills and the fields of corn, that sway in the breeze. The skylark hovering above the blue horizon. The essence of this land is the people who have a joy and a gift of spirit with genuine warmth which charms your heart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Two Books Poem by Jim Yerman

Working with many different people in the bookstore. (This should come as no surprise) chapters filled with joys and sorrows and cares…. when my eyes meet theirs. than their words could ever say. I'm amazed how the eyes can convey a feeling. with but a momentary look…. exchanged for but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Lizzie Siddall 1829-1862 Poem by Sheena Blackhall

Her death by suicide was covered up. Beside her in that lair beneath the ground. There where the pool is blind of the moon's face. Of cloud-rack whence the moon has passed away. Her paths without her? Day's appointed sway. Usurped by desolate night. Her pillowed place. Without her? Tears,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Life Is Not A Bed Of Roses Poem by Mohammad Younus

If the skies above were always clear and cloudless,. So would our hearts be too without sorrow and melancholy!. Then our garden of love would bloom... Our heart, soul, and mind would be as white as the snow... ...falling in blossom-like flakes in our garden of love;. The heavenly song...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Kissed Poem by anais vionet

I think we all love kisses, like flowers love the sun. They can be meaningful, deep and scandalous or fun. because they're never more than half your own kiss - sadly, as we've all learned, you just can't kiss alone. Every kiss is a puzzle, an experiment requiring a team.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
poemhunter.com

Refers Day! Poem by Denis Martindale

Today's another 'Refers Day', when Christians preach Good News,. Referring lost souls so they pray and then the Saviour choose. Who knows if you will pause in prayer with thanks Lord Jesus lives! ?. Who knows if you are called to share the Good News God forgives! ?. Three-minute sermons,...
RELIGION

