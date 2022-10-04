ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

We Went With Our Heart Poem by Verilyn Titus

Through life's door we went with our heart... To make a life of our own so like you we could make a new start... Not to exclude, lessen or leave out anyone... But rather to hear 'we're proud of you' or 'job well done'... Rather we have been chastised and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

No Response Poem by Verilyn Titus

I'm getting tired of waiting with no response from you... It's so frustrating and hateful for you to do.. I mean through my actions and words I have showed you time and time again... How I am an example of a true sister as well as a friend... So, come...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

The Inadequacy Of Reality Poem by Scott Raikes

Thru times of hope, loss and dreams, our futile plight against the stream. The heavens rattle the hopes of man, then sifts away his future plans. So we pen away our childish needs until it's our own destiny, and throw it into the wind to see it fall time again.and in the end the memories fade, lost to fate but time remains.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Nature Poem by Saspoems Miss Siyat

Inside momentum maintain. Flowered fruits are of utility. Rarest of gems it awards. As night knocks away daylight. To the listener, the observer. Nature is mother to the learner. @saspoems.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Mystery Unsolved Poem by Verilyn Titus

I feel at times I live a life of a mystery unsolved... Sometimes it feels as if my marriage has been absolved... All because even after a stroke and the death of my Dad.. People are jealous because I can rock through the good and roll with the bad... All...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Respectfulness Poem by james watkin

Respectfulness, Love's true showing. A face, awed, irremovably. The Earth, a Heaven then seen as. Dim life, living spirits, divine lit. Fireflies; through twilight slimes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Bloody Birth Of Hope Poem by Tarun Cherian

I hear the voices of a thousand mothers wailing. I hear the sound of a thousand fathers roaring in despair. I hear the scream of child in pain from a thousand cribs…. Like bayonet plunged into flesh. I hear angel's tears fall softly on the ground. Or is it blood?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy