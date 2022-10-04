Read full article on original website
poemhunter.com
There Is A Thing Which Stays Forever Poem by Anjleena Ahuja
But contradicting to the fact I have observed. which includes great stars and planets. You may wonder what is the thing. Its a dark secret hidden from every offspring. you may have guessed that it's the absence of breath. and the only correct answer is the Death.
poemhunter.com
We Went With Our Heart Poem by Verilyn Titus
Through life's door we went with our heart... To make a life of our own so like you we could make a new start... Not to exclude, lessen or leave out anyone... But rather to hear 'we're proud of you' or 'job well done'... Rather we have been chastised and...
poemhunter.com
No Response Poem by Verilyn Titus
I'm getting tired of waiting with no response from you... It's so frustrating and hateful for you to do.. I mean through my actions and words I have showed you time and time again... How I am an example of a true sister as well as a friend... So, come...
poemhunter.com
My Dead Walk So Lightly Poem by Sheena Blackhall
I see them afar as I'm crossing a street. The Dead don't leave empty, when they come to part.
poemhunter.com
Haiku; The Surest Prediction Poem by Okim Otu
Death is the surest prediction. it's the end of the journey called life. but the beginning of a new kind of birth bestowed upon the faithful.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
I Feel It Sad To See The Protesting College Girls, School Girlstargetted In Iran Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
Old patriarchy cannot check it at all modernity.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
A Break-Up Reminder Poem by james watkin
A note, passed on; of this girl's friend. Sombre, charred; for passion, burnt out.
poemhunter.com
A Rose Grows In Lullymore. Poem by Michael Cochrane
Liam tends the fire placing each turf carefully. Susan's busy feeding sockie the cat treats, and sharing kisses. A rose grows in Lullymore, among the fields, and bogs. Love is everywhere as Susan sprinkles happiness and joy.
poemhunter.com
Together For Life Poem by Bernard F. Asuncion
This form is called Dalit, a traditional short Filipino poem which is only a quatrain, having 8 syllables in each line. The rhyming scheme is aaaa.
poemhunter.com
The Inadequacy Of Reality Poem by Scott Raikes
Thru times of hope, loss and dreams, our futile plight against the stream. The heavens rattle the hopes of man, then sifts away his future plans. So we pen away our childish needs until it's our own destiny, and throw it into the wind to see it fall time again.and in the end the memories fade, lost to fate but time remains.
poemhunter.com
Nature Poem by Saspoems Miss Siyat
Inside momentum maintain. Flowered fruits are of utility. Rarest of gems it awards. As night knocks away daylight. To the listener, the observer. Nature is mother to the learner. @saspoems.
poemhunter.com
Each Passing Day Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
Writing down such heartfelt words. Those memories always make me cry.
poemhunter.com
Mystery Unsolved Poem by Verilyn Titus
I feel at times I live a life of a mystery unsolved... Sometimes it feels as if my marriage has been absolved... All because even after a stroke and the death of my Dad.. People are jealous because I can rock through the good and roll with the bad... All...
poemhunter.com
Respectfulness Poem by james watkin
Respectfulness, Love's true showing. A face, awed, irremovably. The Earth, a Heaven then seen as. Dim life, living spirits, divine lit. Fireflies; through twilight slimes.
poemhunter.com
The Bloody Birth Of Hope Poem by Tarun Cherian
I hear the voices of a thousand mothers wailing. I hear the sound of a thousand fathers roaring in despair. I hear the scream of child in pain from a thousand cribs…. Like bayonet plunged into flesh. I hear angel's tears fall softly on the ground. Or is it blood?
