Life's Calliope Poem by Bryan Taplits
None falters or falls-although some do lose face. Others will take their place in the sun. No playmate's hand is yet clutched at table's head. No highs, nor yet any lows. Since all the actors must whirl in this hotbed. The posture of each at the end is unbent,. Horizontal-
Two Books Poem by Jim Yerman
Working with many different people in the bookstore. (This should come as no surprise) chapters filled with joys and sorrows and cares…. when my eyes meet theirs. than their words could ever say. I'm amazed how the eyes can convey a feeling. with but a momentary look…. exchanged for but...
Poetry Is For Human Perfection! Poem by Ramesh T A
By so doing, a lot of variety in literature will come;. That is the day when all can enjoy real literature;. Literature cherishes best of human life in the world!. Writing Poetry many can develop heart, mind and soul;. Progress of heart, mind and soul makes one complete!
Lizzie Siddall 1829-1862 Poem by Sheena Blackhall
Her death by suicide was covered up. Beside her in that lair beneath the ground. There where the pool is blind of the moon's face. Of cloud-rack whence the moon has passed away. Her paths without her? Day's appointed sway. Usurped by desolate night. Her pillowed place. Without her? Tears,...
The Tree As Artist Model Poem by Sheena Blackhall
But I like to think of myself as one of Matisse's dancers. Does my artist notice the twists and gestures of my twigs?. Will he capture the complex play of light on my leaves?. Cadmium yellow, raw sienna, burnt umber, cadmium red…. Cobalt violet, and sky. I've been a muse...
Anticipation... Poem by Roger Hayes
One of suspense and anticipation. when he slowly caressed her. turned to jelly with a kiss.
My Dead Walk So Lightly Poem by Sheena Blackhall
I see them afar as I'm crossing a street. The Dead don't leave empty, when they come to part.
Therapy Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
Once I drove from the south to the North of Portugal. different the two countries are made me anti-unipolar. I was driving around before the creation of motorways. and mobile phones made driving into a dull discourse. A puncture in the middle of nowhere caused a problem. I had a...
Grande Finale Of Victory Celebration! Poem by Ramesh T A
Victory celebration is the grande finale on tenth day of festival;. Justice is established for the hard toiling world humanity sure;. End of evil force is well dealt with final dose of death in all;. Peace at last finally flourishes in the hearts of world humanity!. By activities of one...
Baby Bird, Baby Bird Poem by Verilyn Titus
Said the, Momma Bird to her baby who wouldn't fly... Baby Bird looked at her Mother and did reply, 'All I have to offer is this stupid song'... 'Because I have this broken wing I do everything wrong'... Mama bird tightly hugged her baby to her breast.... And began to...
God-Given Assignment? Poem by Denis Martindale
Do you think there's one assignment, one task you're meant to do,. The only reason you got sent and all God has for you?. A crown could have a single jewel, one diamond that is all,. Yet God is wise and not a fool to grant one miracle. Oh, no,...
World In Turmoil. Poem by Michael Cochrane
Turn on the tv, pick up any paper, evil abounds in this world of turmoil, we are on the precipice of a world war that cannot be won, complete extinction their are no winners. Pray for peace, and hope for humanity to endure this time.
Luddymore Graveyard. Poem by Michael Cochrane
Site of early christian monastery, founded by St Patrick who left his footprint in a boulder. Serenity and tranquility over millennia, center of piety and learning. The air fills with spirtually and peace, and beauty.
Our Resistance Poem by Satish Verma
Ascent comes first. The glory moves. the world. But the chilled midriff collapses. and you take revenge. I become your god. daily. There was no other colosseum.
When I Hit You Poem by Anime Ghost
My eyes adjusted and I saw you lying on the ground, your breathing seems labored and your face was bruised. It only took a few seconds for all the memories to come rushing back, the little argument that had turned into this big fight, the idiotic misunderstanding that started it, the insecurities that fueled it.
Until Something Better Comes Along Poem by Jim Yerman
We have different morals…different values…different beliefs…. but, I imagine, we can all agree that our time on Earth is brief. That in the vastness of the universe..we humans are quite small…. that with all the knowledge out there…. no one individual can possibly possess it all. To think...
