When Will You Listen? Poem by Verilyn Titus

Only that I love you and want the best for you, too.. When will you hear me am I getting through to y' all?. That there's nothing together we can't win at all... God the Father has a plan in every event... Hopefully, in the end He will see your...
Baby Bird, Baby Bird Poem by Verilyn Titus

Said the, Momma Bird to her baby who wouldn't fly... Baby Bird looked at her Mother and did reply, 'All I have to offer is this stupid song'... 'Because I have this broken wing I do everything wrong'... Mama bird tightly hugged her baby to her breast.... And began to...
Until Something Better Comes Along Poem by Jim Yerman

We have different morals…different values…different beliefs…. but, I imagine, we can all agree that our time on Earth is brief. That in the vastness of the universe..we humans are quite small…. that with all the knowledge out there…. no one individual can possibly possess it all. To think...
Warm Breath Poem by Clyde Cruz

Tired, my head low, my body aching, I was ready to go. Then a cold wind hit me. I was surrounded by a mist pushing my consciousness within. It was then I felt the warmth of my breath and realized the fire within. It's still there, no matter how small. And I fear it will die if I stop now. I still have more to give. And tonight…
Scots Poems From Scarecrow Poem by Sheena Blackhall

We lue tae hear classical pianie, violin, frae the Music Haa. Or the Tivoli's musicians, ring sweetly in oor lugs. In the derkness, the sea flings its lace-like waves. The eident citizens that throng each teemin street. Are blythe tae caa ye hame. Say Bon Accord tae incomers we meet.
World In Turmoil. Poem by Michael Cochrane

Turn on the tv, pick up any paper, evil abounds in this world of turmoil, we are on the precipice of a world war that cannot be won, complete extinction their are no winners. Pray for peace, and hope for humanity to endure this time.
The Ugly Chair Poem by Randy McClave

As though as if it had never had any shading. And it's much older than thirty. Like the princess chair in any romantic story. The chairs know that one is beautiful and one is not. For their beauty they were originally bought,. And they both are able to give the...
We Went With Our Heart Poem by Verilyn Titus

Through life's door we went with our heart... To make a life of our own so like you we could make a new start... Not to exclude, lessen or leave out anyone... But rather to hear 'we're proud of you' or 'job well done'... Rather we have been chastised and...
When I Hit You Poem by Anime Ghost

My eyes adjusted and I saw you lying on the ground, your breathing seems labored and your face was bruised. It only took a few seconds for all the memories to come rushing back, the little argument that had turned into this big fight, the idiotic misunderstanding that started it, the insecurities that fueled it.
