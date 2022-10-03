Read full article on original website
Reaching For The Heavens Poem by Bryan Taplits
Of peace and not of force. remembering all the dead.
When Will You Listen? Poem by Verilyn Titus
Only that I love you and want the best for you, too.. When will you hear me am I getting through to y' all?. That there's nothing together we can't win at all... God the Father has a plan in every event... Hopefully, in the end He will see your...
Baby Bird, Baby Bird Poem by Verilyn Titus
Said the, Momma Bird to her baby who wouldn't fly... Baby Bird looked at her Mother and did reply, 'All I have to offer is this stupid song'... 'Because I have this broken wing I do everything wrong'... Mama bird tightly hugged her baby to her breast.... And began to...
Until Something Better Comes Along Poem by Jim Yerman
We have different morals…different values…different beliefs…. but, I imagine, we can all agree that our time on Earth is brief. That in the vastness of the universe..we humans are quite small…. that with all the knowledge out there…. no one individual can possibly possess it all. To think...
I Feel It Sad To See The Protesting College Girls, School Girlstargetted In Iran Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
Old patriarchy cannot check it at all modernity.
My Dead Walk So Lightly Poem by Sheena Blackhall
I see them afar as I'm crossing a street. The Dead don't leave empty, when they come to part.
To Draw On A Sheet Of Drawing Poem by Kinsley Lee
The twinkly stars were embraced on the lake's bay. And I am burying my soul in the lake. (Translated by Kinsley Lee)
Warm Breath Poem by Clyde Cruz
Tired, my head low, my body aching, I was ready to go. Then a cold wind hit me. I was surrounded by a mist pushing my consciousness within. It was then I felt the warmth of my breath and realized the fire within. It's still there, no matter how small. And I fear it will die if I stop now. I still have more to give. And tonight…
There Is A Thing Which Stays Forever Poem by Anjleena Ahuja
But contradicting to the fact I have observed. which includes great stars and planets. You may wonder what is the thing. Its a dark secret hidden from every offspring. you may have guessed that it's the absence of breath. and the only correct answer is the Death.
Our Resistance Poem by Satish Verma
Ascent comes first. The glory moves. the world. But the chilled midriff collapses. and you take revenge. I become your god. daily. There was no other colosseum.
Scots Poems From Scarecrow Poem by Sheena Blackhall
We lue tae hear classical pianie, violin, frae the Music Haa. Or the Tivoli's musicians, ring sweetly in oor lugs. In the derkness, the sea flings its lace-like waves. The eident citizens that throng each teemin street. Are blythe tae caa ye hame. Say Bon Accord tae incomers we meet.
Grim-Faced City; Rained On Poem by james watkin
Appeal to that soft, refined touch. Yours, dear Rain, to quench it. More handsome stand: cafe facades.
World In Turmoil. Poem by Michael Cochrane
Turn on the tv, pick up any paper, evil abounds in this world of turmoil, we are on the precipice of a world war that cannot be won, complete extinction their are no winners. Pray for peace, and hope for humanity to endure this time.
One's Needs Poem by michael Smajda
To see what all lies ahead. To care for others with a smile. To discern right from wrong. To make living worthwhile.
The Ugly Chair Poem by Randy McClave
As though as if it had never had any shading. And it's much older than thirty. Like the princess chair in any romantic story. The chairs know that one is beautiful and one is not. For their beauty they were originally bought,. And they both are able to give the...
We Went With Our Heart Poem by Verilyn Titus
Through life's door we went with our heart... To make a life of our own so like you we could make a new start... Not to exclude, lessen or leave out anyone... But rather to hear 'we're proud of you' or 'job well done'... Rather we have been chastised and...
When I Hit You Poem by Anime Ghost
My eyes adjusted and I saw you lying on the ground, your breathing seems labored and your face was bruised. It only took a few seconds for all the memories to come rushing back, the little argument that had turned into this big fight, the idiotic misunderstanding that started it, the insecurities that fueled it.
