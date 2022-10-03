Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Sugar Beet Truck Driver Cited Following Semi Rollover
A Houston Texas man has been charged following a beet truck rollover accident in Grand Forks. Thor Dahl, 37, suffered moderate injuries in the accident reported just after 9:30 Wednesday morning 3 miles southwest of Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dahl was traveling from a field...
trfradio.com
Several Complaints Reported — “Someone rummaged through my vehicle last night”
Thief River Falls Police responded to a number of complaints of vehicle tampering early Thursday morning. Calls came from the 100 and 500 blocks of South Tindolph, the 300 block of South Kneale, the 400 block of South Crocker, and the 200 block of North Maple. Items taken in the...
