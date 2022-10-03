ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

September 20, 2022

Held in-person at Borough Hall Council Chambers, 416 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Live streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCflODKbSFakXUEKiyxSYdUA/live. The Governing Body reserves its right to amend and supplement the purposes of executive session by motion at the public meeting. Mayor Kanitra called the regular meeting to order 7:31PM. The Municipal...
ORDINANCE 2022-25 (Amending Ordinance 2020-06, as Amended by Ordinance 2020-20 and Ordinance 2021-18, Providing for Replacement of Water Mains – $3,100,000)

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOROUGH OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH, IN THE COUNTY OF OCEAN, NEW JERSEY, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2020-06 OF THE BOROUGH FINALLY ADOPTED APRIL 21, 2020, AS AMENDED BY ORDINANCE NO. 2020-20 ADOPTED OCTOBER 20, 2020 AND ORDINANCE NO. 2021-18 ADOPTED MAY 4, 2021, PROVIDING FOR THE REPLACEMENT OF WATER MAINS IN THE BOROUGH AND APPROPRIATING $3,100,000 THEREFOR AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $3,100,000 IN BONDS OR NOTES OF THE BOROUGH OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH TO FINANCE THE COST THEREOF.
