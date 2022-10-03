ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Beacon

A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees

When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions.  The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
californiaexaminer.net

Ex-cop Golubski To Speak At Inmates’ Innocence Hearing

On Tuesday, exoneree Lamonte McIntyre stood outside the Kansas City, Kansas, courtroom and said he had encountered as many as ten inmates who had also claimed they had been wrongfully convicted in Wyandotte County, where his case had been heard. Ex-KCK police investigator Roger Golubski was charged this month on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS

