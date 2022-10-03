Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
New housing project east of Prospect Avenue hopes to help 'missing middle'
A new market-rate apartment complex has popped up on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri. In between Sun fresh and Swope Health now stands the Rochester Apartment complex.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees
When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions. The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
Off-duty KCMO firefighter killed in Independence shooting
Independence police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Road Star gas station that killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
kcur.org
Fentanyl overdose deaths are taking the lives of children in Kansas City and nationally
Over the past decade, drug overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, have become an epidemic in Missouri. The synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. This drug affects...
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
kcur.org
Coyotes have been spotted in the Kansas City suburbs. Here’s how you can protect your pets
Coyotes have been spotted in multiple suburbs around the KC Metro, including Fairway, Roeland Park and Overland Park. Here are some steps you can take to protect your pets from roaming wildlife. Are you living in the Kansas City area with a dog or cat? You may want to go...
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing cousin in Independence
Jordon Huff, 23, is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
californiaexaminer.net
Ex-cop Golubski To Speak At Inmates’ Innocence Hearing
On Tuesday, exoneree Lamonte McIntyre stood outside the Kansas City, Kansas, courtroom and said he had encountered as many as ten inmates who had also claimed they had been wrongfully convicted in Wyandotte County, where his case had been heard. Ex-KCK police investigator Roger Golubski was charged this month on...
KCTV 5
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
