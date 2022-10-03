Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri

Read full article on original website
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility
Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
Missouri’s newest tax cut will help the wealthy, with smaller savings for middle-income families
If you make $55,000 a year, you can look forward to an extra $66 a year — enough to buy yourself a fancy new candle or dinner for two, without drinks, thanks to a new income tax rate plan passed by the Missouri legislature last week. Higher income earners,...
Missouri Minute: Senate panel approves agriculture tax credit package; KC aims to save millions by paying employees to retire
In response to extended wait times to receive abortion services, Planned Parenthood will open a mobile health care unit at the southern Illinois border. Additionally, a new health clinic will open in Rolla, which is expected to provide accessible health services addressing contraception. Meanwhile, the legislative special session resumed in Jefferson City on Monday, with the Senate Appropriations Committee approving a package of agricultural tax credits. And, Kansas City estimates that the city will save $32 million over five years as a result of more than 200 employees accepting an early retirement offer. Keep reading for these and the rest of your Tuesday business stories below.
Missouri once had a Hispanic Commission. Why does it no longer meet?
When Ezekiel Amador moved back to his hometown of Kansas City more than 20 years ago, he wanted to volunteer a few hours of his week to his community, the Westside neighborhood. His interest led him to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a group that represents Hispanic small business owners...
Department of Education awards state $15 million to improve school safety, learning environments
Missouri will receive $15 million in federal funding to create safe and healthy learning environments for students across the state, according to a Department of Education release. The state’s funding is part of $1 billion announced by the department that will fund state education agencies across the country. The funding...
Productive conversations could help prevent suicide in construction industry, advocacy group says
Having productive conversations could mitigate mental health stigmatization in the construction industry, according to an industry advocacy group. Construction is often a high-stress job and has a "tough guy" culture. The industry has the second-highest suicide rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That...
