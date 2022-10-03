Read full article on original website
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
DeFi Saver Introduces the Most Complete Compound III Experience
DeFi Saver, a team best known for their automated liquidation protection services for lending protocols they’ve been working on since 2019, announced the release of a full-fledged Compound v3 integration. DeFi Saver has supported the Compound protocol since the early DeFi days, with a dedicated dashboard, an array of advanced features, and their unique, signature automated leverage management and liquidation protection options.
Cardano Discloses Encouraging On-Chain Stats for September, Here's Detailed Insight
As the first month of fall comes to a close, Cardano is sharing some fairly encouraging on-chain data. So, according to the data cited, transaction volumes grew by 51.3%; metadata expanded by 23.6%; use of smart contracts grew by 11% with metadata and 14% without. Turning to more details, the...
Elon Musk May Add Crypto Payments to Twitter After Purchasing: Influential Trading Group
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NOWPayments Introduces Seamless Instrument for Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Payments Processing: Review
NOWPayments released a tool for accepting payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins: Why is this crucial for merchants, creators and NGOs?. Why is it important for businesses to accept crypto?. What are the main obstacles for organizations accepting crypto?. Which cryptocurrencies are the most popular for B2B and B2C payments?
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
105 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets, Here's Who's Behind This Transfer
U.Today Partners with Top Japanese Crypto Media Outlet CoinPost
Veteran cryptocurrency media company U.Today, one of the most popular independent portals on fintech and blockchain, shares the details of its latest partnership. U.Today has scored partnership with CoinPost: Details. According to the official statement shared by the two teams, top-tier blockchain media outlet CoinPost is now a partner of...
SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?
The global SWIFT payment and messaging network is set to switch to the ISO 20022 standard this November, according to a report by London-based business media outlet Financial News. According to the report, roughly 11,000 banks will be able to use the new message format. American banking giant JPMorgan believes...
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk returns to Twitter purchase deal, what's next?. 1.06 trillion SHIB moved to Coinbase as SHIB goes up 5%, are whales selling?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB burn rate spikes 1,017% ahead of...
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Giving Away Bitcoin: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Pivotal Moment: Crypto Market Review, October 7
Fiverr SHIB Burns Now Available Through This Platform: Details
Ripple Slams SEC for Opposing Two Firms’ Amicus Briefs, SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Shiba Eternity Now Live Worldwide: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SWIFT to undergo massive upgrade, is Ripple ready?. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple slams SEC for opposing amicus briefs from two firms. The SEC has been criticized by Ripple for attempting to prevent...
Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, has reiterated his government's plans to invest in Web 3.0 technology. In his "State of the Union" address this week before Japan's National Diet, Kishida stated that expanding the use of Web 3.0 services that utilize metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) innovations is part of the government's digital transformation plans.
XRP Ledger Updated Its UNL: What Does This Mean?
Here's who has becomes a new validator of XRP Ledger transactions - and how many Ripple-controlled entities are still participating in the process. XRP Ledger Foundation shares updates UNL: Ripple's influence reduced. According to the official announcement shared by XRP Ledger Foundation, an Estonia-registered nonprofit that supports the XRPL ecosystem,...
Cake DeFi Launches Ether (ETH) Staking with 5% Yield
Cake DeFi, a new-gen decentralized ecosystem for staking, earning, liquidity mining and other Web3 income services, shares the details of its novel program for Ether (ETH) owners. Cake DeFi starts Ethereum (ETH) staking program. According to the official announcement shared by the Cake DeFi team, it has initiated a new...
