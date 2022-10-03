Read full article on original website
Related
scaffoldmag.com
SAIA University: Thriving & Inspiring in the Leadership Revolution
Former U.S. Army Special Forces commander and leadership expert, Sean Patton, unveils the new leadership paradigm that will separate thriving and withering businesses over the coming decades. Management is quickly becoming a commodity, while quality leadership is becoming the greatest competitive advantage in the modern business environment. Join Sean Patton...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
Measuring the road to net zero in equipment rental
Ever since the EU set out its plans to become the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050 in the European Green Deal, the need for business and industry to transition to more green and sustainable activities has been inevitable.. For rental companies, this presents a number...
scaffoldmag.com
‘Live by ANSI standard’ urges IPAF’s Peter Douglas
IPAF CEO Peter Douglas used his speech at the ALH Conference to encourage the US aerial platform industry to “live by” the ANSI A.92 Safe Use standard even before it is officially adopted by OSHA. Speaking at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference in Rosemont, Chicago on September...
scaffoldmag.com
Mecalac to debut electric machinery at Bauma
France headquartered urban equipment specialist Mecalac says it will debut a range of medium-sized electric machines at this year’s Bauma. According to the company, visitors can expect to see the 11.3 tonne e12 excavator, the es1000 swing loader and the ed6 6 tonne site dumper at its outdoor stand.
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
salestechstar.com
Kurmi Software Names Micah Singer as New Chief Executive Officer
Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.
scaffoldmag.com
Sunbelt expands into film rentals in UK
Sunbelt has acquired UK-based specialist TV and film rental company Media Access Solutions (MAS). The buyout will see Tim Kendall, founder and managing director, of MAS staying on to run the company, which Sunbelt has committed to expand. As such, all 28 employees at MAS and its three branches will be retained, and it will continue to operate under the same brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
Bakersfield Californian
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/. The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies...
protocol.com
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
salestechstar.com
Forma.ai Partner Program to Bring Next-Generation Sales Performance Capabilities to a Wide Range of New Enterprise Partners
Building on its reputation for producing outstanding sales results, Forma.ai has announced a program that will allow enterprise partners to provide Forma.ai’s sales performance solution to their customers for the first time. Forma.ai, the Sales Performance Management solution (SPM) revolutionizing how sales compensation is designed, managed and optimized, today...
salestechstar.com
Wish Enters Partnership With eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities
Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system. ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
salestechstar.com
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mikael brings more than 20 years leadership experience from the digital engineering...
Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award
MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/ Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
US battery storage specialist gets $100m funding
Moxion Power, the US developer of mobile energy storage products, has secured US$100 million in funding to scale up production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding, which is being provided by investor Tamarack Global with participation from another investor Energy Impact Partners, will help the company meet...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Digital transformation for payers – Sagnik Battacharya, HealthEdge – Episode 59
Digital transformation for payers – Sagnik Battacharya, HealthEdge – Episode 59. Every healthcare organization and leader is thinking about how to provide the experiences that patients and consumers have come to expect of the healthcare system. However, the legacy technology platforms that many orgs have today–especially payers–will get in the way of that digital transformation. Sagnik Battacharya, EVP at HealthEdge, talks about how payers can accomplish true business transformation, both in terms of data capabilities and interoperability.
salestechstar.com
SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration
SmarterCommerce offers customers unified commerce solutions for ecommerce, payment and retail initiatives with virtually seamless connection to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. SmarterCommerce, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for SmarterCommerce Retail Point of Sale (POS), Ecommerce, and Payment Processing. SmarterCommerce digital commerce, retail point of sale (POS), and payment processing capabilities for credit cards, ACH and alternative payments deliver a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to engage with their customers across key sales channels.
getnews.info
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2022, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Report 2027
“Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report 2022-2027”. The global customer relationship management (CRM) market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 103.1 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% (2022-2027). The latest research study “Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market: Global Industry...
salestechstar.com
Knock CRM and Rooof Announce Strategic Partnership
Rooof joins Knock’s partner program to offer best-in-class, fully automated solutions to market apartments on Craigslist and seamless integration with Knock. Knock CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced a strategic partnership and patent license with Rooof, the leading provider of software and services for multifamily teams who market apartments on marketplaces, most notably Craigslist. The alliance will empower organizations with the ability to fully automate or fully outsource posting of apartment ads on Craigslist, while benefiting from seamless integration with Knock’s CRM platform for lead tracking and reporting.
