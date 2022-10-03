Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.

