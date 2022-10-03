ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

syvnews.com

Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance

An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
SANTA MARIA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Santa Barbara Design Standards Work Group Meeting #4

To encourage more housing in Santa Barbara and respond to changes in State Law, new design standards are being created for multi-unit housing to make the design review process more predictable and easier to understand while meeting the community’s expectations for high quality architectural design. This meeting with the Santa Barbara Design Standards Work Group, comprised of members of the City’s Architectural Board of Review, Historic Landmarks Commission, Planning Commission, and local American Institute of Architects, will introduce the draft Objective Design and Development Standards.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Thousand Steps Reopened After Safety Repairs and Improvements

Thousand Steps has reopened after a six-month closure. During that time, the City Parks and Recreation Department made significant safety repairs and improvements to the popular landmark, which serves as one of three public beach access stairways in the City. Restoration work required careful timing with tides and coastal conditions and strict adherence to coastal permitting requirements to protect sensitive marine habitats.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Eight New Police Officers Sworn In

Chief Kelly Gordon swore in eight new police officers last week, including six academy graduates and two lateral officers. Many of these new officers are Santa Barbara County natives and come from law enforcement families. The six academy graduates completed over 40 learning modules during a 24-week training academy. Our new brothers and sisters in blue will complete a short post academy and then hit the streets with their field training officers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Booth Spaces Available to ﻿Local Artisans

Become a part of the Arts and Crafts Show just in time for the holiday season. Display your products to visitors and locals on Cabrillo Boulevard at the City's weekly open-air market every Sunday. Artisans must be residents of the County and create all items themselves to participate.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help

CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday

A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Library Art Show

The Library’s Art Show, Through Many Windows: A World Reimagined, is available to view at the Central Library throughout the month of October. Inspired by this year’s SB Reads title, The Fifth Season by NK Jemisin, local artists were able to envision their own world or another future, possible world, catastrophic or otherwise, and answer the question: “What if?” Free copies of The Fifth Season will be available at all Library locations beginning October 7.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Get Ready for Ghosts Along the Coast of Santa Barbara

Six ghosts, lurking throughout the scenic oak groves and sweeping city views of Godric Grove, will be telling their stories to the public in Elings Park’s first annual Ghosts Along the Coast event, taking place the evenings of October 13, 14, and 16. Director of Elings Park and creator...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

