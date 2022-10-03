Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
santabarbaraca.gov
Santa Barbara Design Standards Work Group Meeting #4
To encourage more housing in Santa Barbara and respond to changes in State Law, new design standards are being created for multi-unit housing to make the design review process more predictable and easier to understand while meeting the community’s expectations for high quality architectural design. This meeting with the Santa Barbara Design Standards Work Group, comprised of members of the City’s Architectural Board of Review, Historic Landmarks Commission, Planning Commission, and local American Institute of Architects, will introduce the draft Objective Design and Development Standards.
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CoastHills donates iPads to Mission Hope Cancer Center
CoastHills Credit Union donated 15 new iPads to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
santabarbaraca.gov
Thousand Steps Reopened After Safety Repairs and Improvements
Thousand Steps has reopened after a six-month closure. During that time, the City Parks and Recreation Department made significant safety repairs and improvements to the popular landmark, which serves as one of three public beach access stairways in the City. Restoration work required careful timing with tides and coastal conditions and strict adherence to coastal permitting requirements to protect sensitive marine habitats.
santabarbaraca.gov
Eight New Police Officers Sworn In
Chief Kelly Gordon swore in eight new police officers last week, including six academy graduates and two lateral officers. Many of these new officers are Santa Barbara County natives and come from law enforcement families. The six academy graduates completed over 40 learning modules during a 24-week training academy. Our new brothers and sisters in blue will complete a short post academy and then hit the streets with their field training officers.
santabarbaraca.gov
Booth Spaces Available to Local Artisans
Become a part of the Arts and Crafts Show just in time for the holiday season. Display your products to visitors and locals on Cabrillo Boulevard at the City's weekly open-air market every Sunday. Artisans must be residents of the County and create all items themselves to participate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022
Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
spectrumnews1.com
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help
CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goleta High School Teacher honored with inclusion award Saturday night
Goleta culinary arts teacher, Chef Terri Ingram, at Dos Pueblos High School was presented the "extraordinary educator" award at the 11th annual Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara hoe down Saturday night. The post Goleta High School Teacher honored with inclusion award Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.gov
Library Art Show
The Library’s Art Show, Through Many Windows: A World Reimagined, is available to view at the Central Library throughout the month of October. Inspired by this year’s SB Reads title, The Fifth Season by NK Jemisin, local artists were able to envision their own world or another future, possible world, catastrophic or otherwise, and answer the question: “What if?” Free copies of The Fifth Season will be available at all Library locations beginning October 7.
Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize
Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim
The Santa Barbara Sherriff's Department revealed that 32-year-old Blanca Aguilera from Oxnard was the victim involved in a hit-and-run homicide in Montecito on Friday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Santa Barbara Independent
Get Ready for Ghosts Along the Coast of Santa Barbara
Six ghosts, lurking throughout the scenic oak groves and sweeping city views of Godric Grove, will be telling their stories to the public in Elings Park’s first annual Ghosts Along the Coast event, taking place the evenings of October 13, 14, and 16. Director of Elings Park and creator...
Comments / 0