Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Local governments applaud Evers’ promise of more money
(The Center Square) – Local governments across Wisconsin are thrilled with Gov. Tony Evers’ latest promise. The governor on Monday said if reelected, he’d send about $100 million more to local governments across the state in shared revenue. Evers wants to earmark the money for more police...
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
thecentersquare.com
Nov. 8 ballot will feature three proposals
(The Center Square) – Voters will decide three proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Proposal 1 deals with the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment. With voter approval, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: New Hampshire's incumbents have edge over GOP challengers
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s incumbent Democrats have a slight lead over their Republican challengers ahead of the midterm elections, according to a new poll suggesting current and former presidents may be dragging both sides down. The poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center credits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Whitmer, Dixon spar over EV subsidies
(The Center Square) – After Michigan agreed to spend $951 million of taxpayer money on two electric vehicles companies - Our Next Energy and Gotion Inc - the question remains: what do taxpayers get?. Politicians get election fodder, companies get money but taxpayers are left paying $951 million to...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio rep wants victim’s rights bill to move in General Assembly
(The Center Square) – More in Ohio could exercise rights of a victim of crime and the number of people sitting on the State Victims Assistance Advisory Council would expand if a bill that has already passed the Ohio House clears the Senate. House Bill 343, or Marsy’s Law,...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio secretary of state attacks American ‘crisis of confidence’ with integrity division
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to keep the state ahead of the curve when it comes to election integrity and believes one fraudulent vote cast can make a difference. LaRose announced Wednesday the creation of the state’s first Public Integrity Division in his...
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023
(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. "What...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
thecentersquare.com
Analysts: Slew of negative ads on sports betting initiatives could tank them both
(The Center Square) – The avalanche of negative ads surrounding two California sports betting initiatives on the November ballot could have voters souring on both measures, analysts say. California voters appear poised to reject two sports betting ballot measures in November, according to polling data released this week from...
thecentersquare.com
Public policy group fears recession, urges Kentucky to suspend income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Three candidates running for Kansas state treasurer on Nov. 8
Incumbent Lynn Rogers (D), Steven C. Johnson (R), and Steve Roberts (L) are running for Kansas treasurer on Nov. 8, 2022. Rogers and Johnson have led in fundraising and media attention. Gov. Laura Kelly (D) appointed Rogers Kansas treasurer in 2020, and he assumed office in Jan. 2021. He was...
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota rolls out frontline worker pay
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is paying out $500 million to recognize 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor and Industry announced this week. The state sent initial payments on Wednesday and will continue to process them through the fall, a news release said.
thecentersquare.com
Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona
(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
thecentersquare.com
Quick hits: Illinois news in brief for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Another large company plans to move staff out of Illinois. Tyson Foods announced the food processor will move around 500 corporate employees out of Illinois offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas. The announcement follows similar moves out of Illinois by Boeing, Citadel and Caterpillar. Durbin says court blocking...
thecentersquare.com
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
(The Center Square) – Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois' borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia government workers teleworking more than before pandemic
(The Center Square) – Despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions coming to an end, a lot of Virginia government workers are continuing to work from home, at a rate nearly three times higher than before the pandemic. As of Sept. 7, 15,338 state employees were working from home at least one...
thecentersquare.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
Comments / 0