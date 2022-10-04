ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to leave Manchester United in January’

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToM1H_0iL0Uwq700

What the papers say

He has only started once this Premier League campaign and now it appears Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January. The Telegraph says manager Erik ten Hag will not stop the striker, 37, if he seeks a new start elsewhere during the transfer window. The Portugal international has played just 80 minutes in the league since starting the Red Devils’ 4-0 loss at Brentford and cut a frustrated figure on the bench in Sunday’s 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City.

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus’ Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic , according to the Sun. His club side may be struggling but the tall 22-year-old has still managed to net five times in seven Serie A games this season.

The Mail reports the Blues are one of Arsenal’s top-four rivals who have been monitoring Gabriel Martinelli . But the paper adds that it expects an improved contract to be offered to the 21-year-old soon, with the Brazilian’s pace and direct play crucial to the Gunners’ strong start to the season.

Liverpool and Chelsea will battle for the signature of MLS teen talent Jhon Duran , says the Mirror. The paper cites US media as reporting Chicago Fire’s Colombia winger, 18, is expected to attract Premier League bids of £10million in the January window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Christopher Nkunku : The Sun, which cites The Athletic, says the 24-year-old France forward has signed a pre-contract with Chelsea to leave RB Leipzig for Stamford Bridge next season.

Callum Wilson : Newcastle have agreed a two-year contract extension to keep the 30-year-old England striker at St James’ Park, according to 90min.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Arsenal#Juventus#Sun#Serie#Brazilian#Mirror#Chicago Fire#Nottingham Forest
ESPN

Rooney on Ronaldo's Man United woe: He must be patient

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney urged Cristiano Ronaldo to remain patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way as the Portugal international looks to work his way back into the Premier League club's first team. Ronaldo, in his second spell at United, has started only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Man Utd confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton will look to extend their recent unbeaten run when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.The Toffees are six without defeat in the top flight, plus a League Cup match in the middle of that run, and their much-improved defensive resilience has seen them move into the congested mid-table, just two points off United who are in sixth.Follow Everton vs Man Utd LIVEErik ten Hag’s side picked up a Europa League victory in midweek but it’s on domestic terms they need an improvement, following their drubbing by rivals Man City a week ago.United could move into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli earn frenetic Arsenal win over Liverpool

You might call it flawed perfection, at least one side. Arsenal stay top of the league as well on a winning streak at home, but only after one of those games that was only enriched by error after error. Some might include the referee and Jurgen Klopp’s tactical decisions. What was beyond doubt was that Mikel Arteta’s side ultimately made far fewer mistakes than Liverpool - and generally looked a much better side - to fully deserve a rollocking 3-2 win. It means that Arsenal can continue to believe they will challenge for a title, with eight wins from nine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Hacked’ Iker Casillas apologises to LGBT community after ‘I’m gay’ Twitter post

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has apologised to the LGBT community, claiming his official Twitter account had been hacked after a post earlier on Sunday read: “I hope you respect me – I’m gay.”The message quickly gained traction on social media, racking up well over 100,000 likes before being deleted, with thousands of replies including one from the verified account of Casillas’ former Spain team-mate and Barcelona defender Carles Puyol, which read: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
The Independent

Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal back to summit after thrilling win over Liverpool

Bukayo Saka struck twice to return Arsenal to the Premier League summit after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool.Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a disappointing start to the season by their recent high standards and lost further ground on the league leaders with the narrow – and slightly controversial – defeat at the Emirates Stadium.Saka’s winner came from a penalty after the spot-kick was awarded following Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact, with VAR upholding the decision without sending Michael Oliver to have a second look at the foul to add further fuel to the discussion...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Saka wins huge five-goal thriller

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Bukayo Saka’s late penalty earned them a vital win over Liverpool, whose struggles continued.Arsenal made the perfect start as they took the lead after just 58 seconds, with Gabriel Martinelli finishing their first attack following a clever pass from Martin Odegaard.But Liverpool responded well and were the better side as they found the equaliser through Darwin Nunez, only for Jurgen Klopp’s side to concede on the counter-attack on the stroke of half time as Bukayo Saka finished off a move at the back post.Roberto Firmino’s excellent finish moved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There is still much more to come from Crystal Palace talent Eberechi Eze, insists Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira is convinced Eberechi Eze has not yet achieved his full potential for Crystal Palace after he lifted the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Leeds at Selhurst Park.The south London native, one of Palace’s most-touted players, has started all eight matches for Vieira so far this Premier League season.But Sunday’s strike was his first goal of the season, something Vieira chalked up to the 24-year-old still finding his right position on the pitch.“There’s still much more to come from Ebs,” he said. “I think he used to play a little bit on the left-hand side and at the moment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gianluca Scamacca hits target again as West Ham ease past Fulham

Gianluca Scamacca scored a brilliant, controversial goal as West Ham made it three victories in a week by beating Fulham 3-1.Italy striker Scamacca, a scorer against Wolves last Saturday and at Anderlecht in Europe in midweek, showed his growing composure in front of goal with an audacious chip over Bernd Leno.VAR studied the replays for a hint of handball but the goal was given, prompting a touchline meltdown from Fulham boss Marco Silva, who was booked for his angry protests.Fulham had led through Andreas Pereira’s first goal for the club but when he foolishly gave away a penalty, Jarrod Bowen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Eberechi Eze’s fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.The visitors raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson’s stunning run and shot had come out off the post.Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, starting his first match since August, missed a glorious opportunity to double the visitors’ lead, wastefulness that proved costly when Palace levelled through Odsonne Edouard’s header in the 24th minute.Palace were much the better side in the second half but struggled to break down a resolute Leeds, until Eze picked the ball on the edge of the penalty area, threw a dummy and rifled an 76th-minute winner into the net.The away side kept coming but could not make their pressure pay, and Palace moved out of the relegation zone and up to 15th in the table, level on nine points with Leeds one place above them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season when they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at home in a London derby on Sunday.Fulham took an early lead almost out of nothing when Andreas Pereira took the ball into West Ham’s box and blasted the ball from a tight angle past Lukasz Fabianski into the roof of the net.Pereira quickly turned from hero to villain, however, when he fouled Craig Dawson in the box at a corner despite repeated warnings from the referee to keep his arms off the defender.Jarrod Bowen dispatched the resulting penalty with aplomb as he sent Bernd Leno, who had just made a superb double save, the wrong way.West Ham were slow to up the tempo with Fulham content to sit back but Gianluca Scamacca gave the home side the lead just after the hour mark when he deftly controlled Lucas Paqueta’s lob before applying a cool finish.Michail Antonio came off the bench and wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he profited from a defensive mix-up between Leno and defender Tim Ream.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool go in search of their first away win of the Premier League season at table-topping Arsenal.Two draws and a defeat represents a disappointing return for Jurgen Klopp’s side on the road so far, and the German will be hoping to avoid losing further ground to the clubs ahead of them.A trip to the Emirates Stadium is likely to prove tough, though, with Arsenal’s young squad enjoying a productive start to the campaign.Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!With Tottenham despatched last weekend, Mikel Arteta will now set about felling Liverpool and further advance his side’s case for title candidacy. Here’s everything...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy