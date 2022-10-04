Read full article on original website
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Effects of Parental Abandonment
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous
When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
This is What Happened When I Didn't Believe The Narcissist's Lies
The consequence I faced of rebelling against the narcissist in my family. A narcissist is always out for themselves in any situation. They are only out for themselves — that's an obvious fact, isn't it? All in the narcissist's pursuit of self-satisfaction — there is no limit for them.
Meet another internet sensation, the black couple who gave birth to a white baby
"One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby." The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like Ben, Angela Ihegboro (Father), or their other two children.
A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.
When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
A partner has expressed their frustration over being forbidden to drink by their pregnant partner and canceled a holiday.
Woman expects brother to pay $50K per year for niece's education
Should one ever expect their sibling to help them financially?. Financially toxic people can use a person’s money on themselves and expect other people to cover their costs. Some family members might fall under this category and keep requesting money.
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
Man with 15 wives and 107 children says he wants to marry more
A 61-year-old historian from Kenya is famous because he has fifteen wives and 107 children. He has confessed in an interview that he wishes to marry again and have more wives. The household is huge and is almost like a small neighborhood. They use more than ten loaves of bread each morning for breakfast.
Slate
Help! My Ex-Wife’s Family Is Asking a Very, Very Personal Favor of Me.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My ex and I used IVF to have our son (she...
Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is being mocked for a baffling argument that suggests he may be "gender-confused," according to HuffPost. The conservative lawmaker's latest debacle stems from a fundraising email he recently sent. In that email, he raised concerns about teaching children that "more...
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
"My mom pushed me away when I tried to hug her." The forgotten child's revenge
Forgotten children. The child that wasn’t loved by his parents. The child that grew up in a corner. He will be stuck there for decades, even when he becomes an adult, because his childhood was stolen and love denied.
