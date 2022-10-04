Read full article on original website
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Suitcases Full of Body Parts Discovered in NYC Apartment
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Detention Center amid an ongoing lawsuit that alleges correction officers forced him to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for hours.
A kidnapped family of 4 has been found dead in California, authorities say
The search for a family of four kidnapped in California ended Wednesday with authorities recovering their bodies from a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
'Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business
Officer placed on leave after train crashed into police car parked on tracks with suspect inside
A police officer in Colorado has been placed on administrative leave following an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when a train hit a police vehicle that had been parked on tracks. Police radio reviewed by local KUSA, indicated that someone had called 911 Friday night regarding...
Convicted bombmaker uses battery acid and dummy to escape prison, Nevada officials say
“This is unacceptable,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint
THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
Man Made $700k Behind Bars then Escaped from Colorado Prison
A man who escaped from a Colorado prison could very likely become as infamously known as El Chapo someday as not only was he able to escape from incarceration, but also managed to make nearly a quarter million dollars while behind bars. Who is the Former Colorado Inmate?. The master...
Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies
Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
275 parrots were left stranded by Hurricane Ian. Rescuers are flocking to save them.
The rescue mission, called Operation Noah's Ark, was launched in the aftermath of the hurricane to catch, cage and ferry the birds off Pine Island.
Family members, demonstrators demand answers after man with machete shot to death by deputies
SACRAMENTO – A demonstration held outside the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday saw advocates demanding change after a deadly deputy-involved shooting. The family of Jaime Naranjo is calling for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to release body cam footage of last week's shooting."If there was nothing you did wrong, show us, the family and the community what actually happened when Jaime took his last breath," said Berry Accius from the group Voices of the Youth. Naranjo was shot and killed by deputies at his home after his wife called for a wellness check.Deputies say he was holding a machete at the time.The family is also calling for funding for a 24-7 non-police emergency response for mental health calls.
Parkland school shooter chose Valentine's Day to ruin it forever
FORT LAUDERDALE - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz calmly told a psychologist why he picked Valentine's Day to massacre 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago: Because no one loved him, he wanted to ruin the holiday forever for anyone associated with the school. Prosecutors began wrapping up their rebuttal case Thursday by playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn't driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn't control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out. They are trying...
