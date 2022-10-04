SACRAMENTO – A demonstration held outside the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday saw advocates demanding change after a deadly deputy-involved shooting. The family of Jaime Naranjo is calling for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to release body cam footage of last week's shooting."If there was nothing you did wrong, show us, the family and the community what actually happened when Jaime took his last breath," said Berry Accius from the group Voices of the Youth. Naranjo was shot and killed by deputies at his home after his wife called for a wellness check.Deputies say he was holding a machete at the time.The family is also calling for funding for a 24-7 non-police emergency response for mental health calls.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO