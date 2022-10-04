ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
State
Nevada State
Person
Donny Osmond
The US Sun

Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint

THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies

Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family members, demonstrators demand answers after man with machete shot to death by deputies

SACRAMENTO – A demonstration held outside the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday saw advocates demanding change after a deadly deputy-involved shooting. The family of Jaime Naranjo is calling for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to release body cam footage of last week's shooting."If there was nothing you did wrong, show us, the family and the community what actually happened when Jaime took his last breath," said Berry Accius from the group Voices of the Youth. Naranjo was shot and killed by deputies at his home after his wife called for a wellness check.Deputies say he was holding a machete at the time.The family is also calling for funding for a 24-7 non-police emergency response for mental health calls.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

Parkland school shooter chose Valentine's Day to ruin it forever

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz calmly told a psychologist why he picked Valentine's Day to massacre 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago: Because no one loved him, he wanted to ruin the holiday forever for anyone associated with the school. Prosecutors began wrapping up their rebuttal case Thursday by playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn't driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn't control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out. They are trying...
PARKLAND, FL

