Read full article on original website
Related
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
What’s New At Colorado’s Loveland Ski Area? New Lodge, Lifts And More
Big things are happening ahead of the 2022-2023 ski season at Loveland Ski Area. According to Loveland Ski Area's COO, Rob Goodell, the ski area is currently finishing up work on a new ski lodge as well as a new chair lift. “Getting things buttoned up and ready,” Goodell told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
Behold the Bighorns of Colorado’s Waterton Canyon
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
Prepare to Be Scared: This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Movie
Are you a fan of things that go bump in the night? If so you'll probably love Colorado's favorite Halloween movie. The lifestyle platform, Wishlisted has gathered tons of data from every corner of the internet to compose a list of the best Halloween movies in America by state. What...
Road Trip: Indiana Jones’ Childhood Home Is a Colorado Hidden Gem
There have been three Indiana Jones movies - four if you count the fourth one that true fans don't ever count - and a new one filming as we speak set to be released in June of 2023. That makes five - or, um, four for the true fans. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
The 25 Best Beers Brewed In Colorado According to BeerAdvocate
We take our beer very seriously in Colorado. The state has made something of a name for itself when it comes to craft beers. Which brewery makes the best?. The website BeerAdvocate put together a list of the best beers brewed in Colorado. Here's a look at the top 25.
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Colorado Home Featured in New Paranormal Series on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and across the nation as Halloween quickly approaches. We all like to binge on a suspense thriller, horror movie, or something that gives us the creeps this time of year when watching TV. If you are looking for something paranormal, you are going...
Trick or Treat! What Are Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Candies?
Even if you're not a kid anymore, munching on sweet treats is the absolute best, which is why Halloween is a favorite holiday among many, especially in Colorado. Candystore has composed a list of the most popular Halloween candy by state, and it seems like many of us have quite different tastes.
Coloradans Can Now Smile For Driver’s License and ID Photos
Let's be honest, unless you're turning sixteen and about to get your license, there aren't too many reasons why visiting the DMV would make someone smile. However, a new rule that went into effect last month may have Coloradans grinning a lot more while at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Colorado Roasted Coffee Headed For International Space Station
Coffee-drinking astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be enjoying some freshly roasted coffee from western Colorado. The Colorado coffee headed to outer space comes from First Ascent coffee roasters in Crested Butte. According to the Colorado Sun, one of the astronauts from the Space X Dragon spacecraft bound for the ISS requested the specific instant coffee for her trip after experiencing their freeze-dried coffee on a backpacking trip.
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0