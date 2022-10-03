ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls keeps the homeless on the move

A tent encampment of about 60 people at East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue was the latest to be evicted in a series of forced relocations of unhoused populations conducted by the City of Minneapolis this summer. A large force of Minneapolis Public Works employees with dozens of Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday

ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ANOKA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing

Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
srperspective.com

Helping the airline industry soar

Hutchinson man recognized for 50 years of airline maintenance. Curt Anderson of Hutchinson grew up on a farm in North Dakota. And while he speaks of memories of the livestock and garden, hogs, chickens, dogs, donkeys, and horses, it isn’t farming that he remembers most from his days on the farm.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
CBS Minnesota

ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
ROBBINSDALE, MN

