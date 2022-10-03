Read full article on original website
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls keeps the homeless on the move
A tent encampment of about 60 people at East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue was the latest to be evicted in a series of forced relocations of unhoused populations conducted by the City of Minneapolis this summer. A large force of Minneapolis Public Works employees with dozens of Minneapolis police...
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
fox9.com
St. Paul man sentenced in shooting of Bloomington restaurant owner
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man who shot and nearly killed the owner of a popular Bloomington restaurant in June 2020 has learned his fate after being convicted in the case. Twenty-three-year-old Devon Glover was sentenced to 17 years for the armed robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef in...
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Ellison sues Fleet Farm, alleging 'illegal and negligent' gun sales to straw buyers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Fleet Farm, alleging the firearms detailer repeatedly sold firearms to straw purchasers in Minnesota. An illustration included in the lawsuit details the firearms Fleet Farm allegedly sold to Jerome Horton in 2021. (Hennepin County District Court). Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
redlakenationnews.com
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
fox9.com
Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing
Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others.
srperspective.com
Helping the airline industry soar
Hutchinson man recognized for 50 years of airline maintenance. Curt Anderson of Hutchinson grew up on a farm in North Dakota. And while he speaks of memories of the livestock and garden, hogs, chickens, dogs, donkeys, and horses, it isn’t farming that he remembers most from his days on the farm.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
