ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
Fall Festival in Frankfort
The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
Author Lighthouse Presentation
Author Dianna Stampfler shares stories of those who dedicated their lives - & afterlives - to protecting the Great Lakes' shoreline in her book, "Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses."
Tales From Harvest Season 2022
Summer might be the season for Traverse City’s most iconic crop, but autumn seea a slew of other goods – from apples to hops to wine grapes – coming off the trees and vines. To celebrate fall harvest 2022, The Ticker checks in with four local growers to hear about one of the biggest apple crops ever, what wines are at risk from weather, and what’s new in northern Michigan agriculture.
Art2Art
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
Traverse City Is A Study Site Of Potential Drone Corridors In Michigan
Imagine a future in Michigan in which drones bring packages and groceries and medicine directly to your door, fly supplies to isolated areas like Beaver and Mackinac islands, deliver aid to natural disaster sites, and shuttle travelers to and from airports. That future is not as far off as you might think – and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for it by conducting a feasibility study on creating drone corridors in three areas of the state, including the Traverse City region.
Collage
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Corson Auditorium. Featuring live performances by the Academy’s musicians, actors & dancers; readings by creative writers; shorts by filmmakers; & a visual arts exhibition.
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
Let's Talk Fiber Art
Enjoy a conversation between Focus on Fiber Artist, Georgina Valverde, & Karin's Angle on Art creator, Karin Jacobson. They will discuss the creative process & inspiration behind Georgina's work. Reception at 5:30pm; artist talk begins at 6pm.
