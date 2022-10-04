Imagine a future in Michigan in which drones bring packages and groceries and medicine directly to your door, fly supplies to isolated areas like Beaver and Mackinac islands, deliver aid to natural disaster sites, and shuttle travelers to and from airports. That future is not as far off as you might think – and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for it by conducting a feasibility study on creating drone corridors in three areas of the state, including the Traverse City region.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO