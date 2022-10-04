Read full article on original website
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
Fall Festival in Frankfort
The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
Idea Fest
Share ideas that will be used to create meaningful programs & possibilities for the Elk Rapids community through this organization. An evening of music, & opportunities to network, socialize & share. RSVP: 231-620-4033.
9th Annual Frankfort Beer Week
Oct. 3-8. Celebrate all that is great about Michigan Craft Beer & the food scene in the coastal city of Frankfort & neighboring village of Elberta. Enjoy daily beer & food specials, events & more at participating locations.
Artist In Residence Presentation - Ana Spencer
Spencer’s residency is Sept. 25 – Oct. 8. During that time she’ll explore process issues such as glazing, & surface design techniques. On Oct. 7 Spencer will discuss her new work, which combines function with ornate finish.
Collage
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Corson Auditorium. Featuring live performances by the Academy’s musicians, actors & dancers; readings by creative writers; shorts by filmmakers; & a visual arts exhibition.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
Traverse City Is A Study Site Of Potential Drone Corridors In Michigan
Imagine a future in Michigan in which drones bring packages and groceries and medicine directly to your door, fly supplies to isolated areas like Beaver and Mackinac islands, deliver aid to natural disaster sites, and shuttle travelers to and from airports. That future is not as far off as you might think – and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for it by conducting a feasibility study on creating drone corridors in three areas of the state, including the Traverse City region.
