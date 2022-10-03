ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Diana Margaret Wagner

Diana Margaret Wagner, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 3, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of East Idaho. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Avenue in Idaho Falls, under the direction of New Day Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ann Bjorklund officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com (273 N. Ridge Avenue)
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Kermit James Gill

Kermit James Gill, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Fairwinds Sand Creek. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 15, 2022, at Christ Community Church, 5742 S. 5th W., Idaho Falls. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
David Anthony Johnson

David Anthony Johnson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64 on October 2, 2022. He was born in Idaho Falls on June 24, 1958, to Kurt and Lucille Johnson, and was welcomed to the family by seven older siblings. Dave grew up on the family farm on the Snake River north of Idaho Falls, with his siblings and cousins as his best friends. There were endless adventures for a young boy there. Dave learned to drive at the ripe old age of 8 to help on the farm. He loved working alongside his dad and forged a tight bond with him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Giovanna Bevilacqua

Giovanna Bevilacqua, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Morning Star Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Nonprofit invites faith leaders, community to bless badges for local law enforcement on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — A local nonprofit is inviting faith leaders from all denominations and the community to come together and bless badges for local law enforcement. The event, called the “Blessing of the Badges,” is hosted by the Chaplains of Idaho. It will happen on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. The event is part of a national movement that brings communities and law enforcement together as part of Faith & Blue. Click here to learn more about Faith & Blue.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls patrons voice concerns about proposed $250 million bond

IDAHO FALLS — Their numbers were few, but their concerns were many. Around a dozen patrons showed up Tuesday for the early portion of the Idaho Falls School District’s first of four open houses aimed at sharing information about its record-breaking $250 million bond issue set for the November ballot. The event, held at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with patrons coming and going throughout the evening.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fall 2022 ICON board gaming convention set for this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Convention for Boardgamers is inviting board gaming fans of all ages out for the ICON Fall 2022 convention this Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls. ICON is two days of board games, raffles and fun for anyone who loves any and all types of board gaming. The event is happening at the Idaho Falls Veterans Memorial Building and gives board game lovers a chance to compete with like-minded people, learn new games and meet new friends.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
REXBURG, ID
Biz Buzz: Woman shares how music therapy is changing lives one note at a time

IDAHO FALLS – Corinne Pickett gets teary-eyed when she recalls the day one of her clients with Unison Musical Therapy made a massive step forward. The business serves clients throughout eastern Idaho who have a variety of challenges, including autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities. It also helps stroke patients and those with mental illnesses, the latter of which has drastically increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man

Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Superintendent announces resignation following controversial raises

DRIGGS — Longtime Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme will step down at the end of this school year. The district on Monday announced Woolstenhulme’s plan to resign effective July 1. Woolstenhulme shared the announcement with EdNews via email Monday night. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby praised Woolstenhulme’s “steady leadership...
TETON, ID

