David Anthony Johnson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64 on October 2, 2022. He was born in Idaho Falls on June 24, 1958, to Kurt and Lucille Johnson, and was welcomed to the family by seven older siblings. Dave grew up on the family farm on the Snake River north of Idaho Falls, with his siblings and cousins as his best friends. There were endless adventures for a young boy there. Dave learned to drive at the ripe old age of 8 to help on the farm. He loved working alongside his dad and forged a tight bond with him.

