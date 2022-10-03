Read full article on original website
Diana Margaret Wagner
Diana Margaret Wagner, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 3, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of East Idaho. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Avenue in Idaho Falls, under the direction of New Day Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ann Bjorklund officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com (273 N. Ridge Avenue)
Kermit James Gill
Kermit James Gill, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Fairwinds Sand Creek. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 15, 2022, at Christ Community Church, 5742 S. 5th W., Idaho Falls. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
David Anthony Johnson
David Anthony Johnson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64 on October 2, 2022. He was born in Idaho Falls on June 24, 1958, to Kurt and Lucille Johnson, and was welcomed to the family by seven older siblings. Dave grew up on the family farm on the Snake River north of Idaho Falls, with his siblings and cousins as his best friends. There were endless adventures for a young boy there. Dave learned to drive at the ripe old age of 8 to help on the farm. He loved working alongside his dad and forged a tight bond with him.
Giovanna Bevilacqua
Giovanna Bevilacqua, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Morning Star Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Local farmers hosting annual potato dig for the community this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Amid inflation and soaring gas and food prices, many families have felt a strain on their bank accounts. Certain grocery items may not be as attainable as they used to be. A local farm is hoping to provide some relief. Vista Valley Ag, a potato farm...
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
Nonprofit invites faith leaders, community to bless badges for local law enforcement on Saturday
IDAHO FALLS — A local nonprofit is inviting faith leaders from all denominations and the community to come together and bless badges for local law enforcement. The event, called the “Blessing of the Badges,” is hosted by the Chaplains of Idaho. It will happen on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. The event is part of a national movement that brings communities and law enforcement together as part of Faith & Blue. Click here to learn more about Faith & Blue.
Idaho Falls patrons voice concerns about proposed $250 million bond
IDAHO FALLS — Their numbers were few, but their concerns were many. Around a dozen patrons showed up Tuesday for the early portion of the Idaho Falls School District’s first of four open houses aimed at sharing information about its record-breaking $250 million bond issue set for the November ballot. The event, held at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with patrons coming and going throughout the evening.
Egg-cellent surprise: Local family’s hen lays giant eggs with another one inside
IDAHO FALLS — A backyard hen surprised a local family after they noticed she laid a giant egg only to discover it had another egg inside of it. The most interesting part? It’s happened seven times!. Madison Rosenkrance lives in Idaho Falls with her husband and four kids....
Fall 2022 ICON board gaming convention set for this weekend
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Convention for Boardgamers is inviting board gaming fans of all ages out for the ICON Fall 2022 convention this Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls. ICON is two days of board games, raffles and fun for anyone who loves any and all types of board gaming. The event is happening at the Idaho Falls Veterans Memorial Building and gives board game lovers a chance to compete with like-minded people, learn new games and meet new friends.
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
Los Angeles couple find ‘paradise’ and ‘community’ in eastern Idaho with crepe business
REXBURG – Steve Hwong and his girlfriend, Jennifer Kim, were among the thousands who flocked to the Upper Valley in 2017 to see the total eclipse. They made a trip to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons during their visit and came back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Biz Buzz: Woman shares how music therapy is changing lives one note at a time
IDAHO FALLS – Corinne Pickett gets teary-eyed when she recalls the day one of her clients with Unison Musical Therapy made a massive step forward. The business serves clients throughout eastern Idaho who have a variety of challenges, including autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities. It also helps stroke patients and those with mental illnesses, the latter of which has drastically increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Elementary students plant trees with mayor and city of Blackfoot employees to celebrate Arbor Day
BLACKFOOT — More than 40 local elementary school students planted trees on Wednesday with the mayor and city employees in Blackfoot to celebrate Arbor Day. Arbor Day is a day when people are encouraged to plant trees. It’s typically observed in April but for Blackfoot, it’s a little different.
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
Sheriff’s office seeking help finding missing and endangered man
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man. Michael Smith Winward, 86, was last seen on Sunday at his home on Treaty Highway, north of Fort Hall. Winward is 5’11”, weighs 180 lbs and has...
Superintendent announces resignation following controversial raises
DRIGGS — Longtime Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme will step down at the end of this school year. The district on Monday announced Woolstenhulme’s plan to resign effective July 1. Woolstenhulme shared the announcement with EdNews via email Monday night. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby praised Woolstenhulme’s “steady leadership...
