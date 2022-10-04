Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vucommodores.com
Staff, Ross Advance
CARY, N.C. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team’s pairing of Anna Ross and Holly Staff earned a win in the ITA All-American Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday. The Ross/Staff pairing, ranked No. 7 in the ITA Preseason poll, fought its way to a dramatic win over NC State’s Abigail Rencheli and Sophie Abrams. After dropping the first set, 3-6, the duo secured a 6-4 win in the second to force a 10-points super tiebreaker. The NC State team took the first five points before a comeback from Ross/Staff gave Vandy a 10-8 win to take the match.
vucommodores.com
Soccer Home Thursday, on the Road Sunday
Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1-2, 2-1-1 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-4-0, 2-2-0 SEC) All-time, the Commodores are 15-12-1 against the Bulldogs. Vandy has won six straight against Georgia, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-3 across that span dating back to 2015. The Commodores are undefeated in their last three matches while Georgia is coming...
vucommodores.com
Dores Begin Season Ranked Second
ELMHURST, Ill. — Two-time defending Southland Bowling League champion Vanderbilt is ranked second in preseason polling by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA). The Commodores received five first-place votes from the panel of 36 head coaches and trail only defending national champion McKendree. Vandy returns a host of...
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – The Vanderbilt men’s tennis team saw both its singles and doubles entrants fall in the opening round of the qualifying draw at the ITA All-American Championship on Monday. Michael Ross and Siim Troost were defeated in a 10-point tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets...
vucommodores.com
Looking to Wrangle the Runnin' Rebels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt defense’s mission for Saturday is clear: It must stop the run. No. 9 Ole Miss comes to FirstBank Stadium sporting the nation’s fifth-best rushing attack at 261.8 yards per game, the best clip among all SEC teams ahead of the first weekend of October. The Rebels’ ability to run with multiple backs, with their quarterback and at a high tempo are all a concoction for a dangerous offensive system.
vucommodores.com
Solid Finish on the Final Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vanderbilt saved its best round of golf for last Tuesday on the final day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The Commodores shot a 5-under-par 275 to surge into a top-five finish. Vandy found 16 birdies over its final 18 to end the two-day tournament on a high note.
vucommodores.com
SEC Baseball Schedule Finalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference portion of Vanderbilt’s 2023 baseball schedule is set, the league announced Tuesday. Each school will play 10 three-game weekend series. The 30-game conference slate gets underway March 17–19 when the Commodores welcome Ole Miss to Hawkins Field, marking third consecutive season that...
vucommodores.com
Humbling Day at the Hogan
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vanderbilt played two strokes better during Monday’s second round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, but a sluggish start has the Commodores 14 strokes back of first going into Tuesday’s final round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Vandy was...
