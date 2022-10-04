Read full article on original website
Related
brewcrewball.com
How did the Brewers do at your three keys to the season? How did your bold predictions fair?
Back in April many of us engaged in a couple of fan posts:. What are your three keys to the season and Three Bold Predictions. How did you do? Were you right? Were you bold?. 1. The left side of the infield is for real. Failed: It wasn't a repeat...
brewcrewball.com
MLB Playoffs Wild Card Round Open Thread
Though the Brewers are not participating in the playoffs this season, we’re still going to give you a space to talk about them. Join the comments below to discuss whatever is going on in the playoffs. There will be a post for each round of the playoffs. Please keep discussion of the playoffs to this post, since not everyone will want to talk about the playoffs.
brewcrewball.com
Knowledge, Guile, etc. Steel Penny contest #2 Final
The results are in, and both Rock Chalk Brewhawk and Ianhanseter each got 6 of 10 correct. RCB was closer on the Suter wins with 8 over Ianhanseter's 11. Congratulation RCB. I will get you the steel penny!. Special Shout-Out to those who thought Avi Garcia would have a higher...
brewcrewball.com
After missing out on a bite of the apple in 2022, Brewers management must reflect and adapt
The 2022 season was a failure at the big-league level for the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time since 2017, the Brewers will not play postseason baseball. After winning 95 regular-season games last year, they finished 86-76, lost the division to the Cardinals by seven games, and fell one game short of the Phillies for the newly-instituted third Wild Card.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brewcrewball.com
Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #17: Evaluating and looking ahead
Happy Friday, everyone, and welcome to the final Brew Crew Ball Mailbag of the regular season!. As you can imagine, most of this week’s questions deal with evaluating a disappointing 2022 season and looking ahead to the offseason. I tried to answer as many questions as I could. On top of this week’s mailbag, we published a detailed analysis of the season earlier this morning.
Comments / 0