Baltimore, MD

Former Ravens CB Jimmy Smith reveals player who he enjoyed facing most

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens saw former cornerback Jimmy Smith retire as a member of their organization on Monday. The veteran played for 11 seasons in Baltimore, becoming a staple in their secondary for years, helping the team win many big games.

When Smith was asked about which player he enjoyed battling on the field the most, he mentioned his battles against a former star wideout in Antonio Brown. The duo saw plenty of each other when Brown was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Smith causing problems for Brown when he was on the field.

“I enjoyed my battles against Antonio Brown the most, but everyone in our division. Good battles are good battles, it depends on the day. It could be some scout team guy that just got brought up that is giving me the work today because that’s the day. I just enjoyed competing. I was more of a competitor than anything else. There were just days where you’d have the best day of all time, and then there were days where, ‘Woah, things are not going my way.’ DeAndre Hopkins, [on] Monday Night was like that.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

