Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive update on RB Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens saw running back Gus Edwards go down with a torn ACL during the late portion of the 2021 offseason, just days before the season was supposed to begin. It was a devastating blow to Baltimore’s run game, something they felt throughout the entirety of the year.

Edwards was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the 2022 season as he continued his recovery. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Edwards’ availability moving forward, and it was revealed that the running back would begin practicing this week.

“Gus [Edwards] is actually going to get out and start practicing. Gus is going to start practicing, so we’ll see how it looks.”