Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives encouraging update on OLB Tyus Bowser

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended up starting 2022 on the physically unable to perform list, and is eligible to come off of it ahead of Week 5 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media during his weekly press conference on Monday, and was asked about Bowser’s status. Harbaugh gave a positive update on the outside linebacker, saying that he’s really close and that the ball is in Bowser’s court.

“Tyus [Bowser] is really close; again, it’s really in Tyus’s court. We’ll see. I think he’ll be out there to some degree, for sure. I don’t know exactly what degree; I’m not necessarily planning on him for the game, unless something changes, some conversation changes.”

Adding Bowser back might help the defense solve some of their early season issues, especially the lack of depth at outside linebacker. The team has seen many players rotate in and out of the lineup at the position, and Bowser could provide plenty of stability after his breakout campaign in 2021.