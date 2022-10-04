ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
theatlanta100.com

New recreation center provides activities for Decatur residents

A new recreation center in Oakhurst is providing residents with opportunities to stay active. Located at 231 Sycamore St., where the old Boys & Girls Club stood, the Decatur Recreation Center officially opened this past August with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The center includes meeting rooms with Wi-Fi, a gym with...
DECATUR, GA
City
Conyers, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

