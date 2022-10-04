Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Praise From Phil Nevin
The Angels' interim manager had a lot of good things to say about his two-way superstar.
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Padres pregame: The plan for the next three games
A day after clinching postseason berth, Padres third baseman Manny Machado getting first day off since July 1
Padres notes: Darvish preparations under way, Soto going strong
Padres' Yu Darvish named NL pitcher of the month, preparing for next start — whenever it is — as if it's any other start
'A special moment': Suzuki caps career with full-circle sendoff
OAKLAND -- It was only fitting for Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki’s 16-year career to finish where it started. Suzuki, who is officially retiring after the season, played his final game on Tuesday against the A’s, the club he began his career with and played with from 2007-2012 and again for a stint in ‘13. In a nice tribute to Suzuki in the first inning of the Angels' eventual 2-1, 10-inning loss, he was removed from the game after catching one pitch from right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It allowed his teammates to meet him at the mound to celebrate the end of his career, which also came on his 39th birthday.
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
'Ecstatic' Nevin signs one-year contract through 2023
OAKLAND -- The Angels are bringing back Phil Nevin as their manager in 2023, as the club announced they signed him to a one-year deal for next season after he served as interim manager for 105 games. Nevin was told by general manager Perry Minasian that he would remain manager...
A look back at Ohtani's season for the ages
OAKLAND -- Angels interim manager Phil Nevin has made it clear he believes two-way star Shohei Ohtani deserves to win the American League MVP Award for the second straight season, and he took it a step even further when asked to put into context what Ohtani has been able to do over the last two seasons.
Trout's 350th career HR? 490-foot blast to cap '22
OAKLAND -- Mike Trout saved one of his most prodigious blasts for his last at-bat of the season. Not only did the Angels' superstar smash his 40th homer by sending one out in the eighth inning of the Halos' season-closing 3-2 loss to the A’s on Wednesday, but it also went a projected 490 feet to straightaway center field, qualifying as the longest homer by an Angels player since Statcast was introduced in 2015.
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
Ohtani makes more history to close 'unbelievable' year
OAKLAND -- It took until the final game of the regular season, but Shohei Ohtani made history yet again, becoming the first player in the World Series era to qualify for the leaderboards as both a hitter and a pitcher in the same year. With a perfect first inning in...
Rookie Duran catches fire in Twins' bullpen
CHICAGO -- When Jhoan Duran reported to Fort Myers, Fla., for Spring Training, he expected to be a starting pitcher in 2022. Instead, he was informed for the first time that he’d be moving to the bullpen. It’s been a disappointing season for a Minnesota team with championship aspirations,...
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
Feltner's rookie season ends with big win vs. LA
LOS ANGELES – Before each of his innings, Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner swivels his hips, once to each side. Then there are crossways soccer kicks, left then right. He takes his glove in his right hand and does a stretch over his shoulder before pantomiming a throw. Only then does he stride to the mound.
Padres lock up Wild Card date with Mets
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.
Rangers ready to use 2022 as learning curve
ARLINGTON -- Tony Beasley sat at the podium in the Globe Life Field media room after managing the Rangers for 48 games of the 162-game season, and he quoted Nelson Mandela. “Nelson Mandela said, ‘We only lose if we don’t learn,’” Beasley said. “So we have to take all of the lessons in life, whether professionally or personally, and learn from them. We definitely have a bucket full of things that we can learn from this year, everyone involved. … That was a message [for the team], and I thanked them. I know that I'm proud of the way they competed.”
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
Cobb finishes season strong in place of Rodón
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were forced to shuffle their pitching plans after left-hander Carlos Rodón was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but they found an eager replacement in veteran Alex Cobb, who volunteered to pitch on short rest on Tuesday night. “The reason we’re...
Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit
NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
