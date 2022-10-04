OAKLAND -- It was only fitting for Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki’s 16-year career to finish where it started. Suzuki, who is officially retiring after the season, played his final game on Tuesday against the A’s, the club he began his career with and played with from 2007-2012 and again for a stint in ‘13. In a nice tribute to Suzuki in the first inning of the Angels' eventual 2-1, 10-inning loss, he was removed from the game after catching one pitch from right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It allowed his teammates to meet him at the mound to celebrate the end of his career, which also came on his 39th birthday.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO