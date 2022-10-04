Applying the Clinician-reported Genetic testing Utility InDEx (C-GUIDE) to genome sequencing: further evidence of validity

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Nature.com
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
Nature.com
High-resolution genome topology of human retina uncovers super enhancer-promoter interactions at tissue-specific and multifactorial disease loci
Chromatin organization and enhancer-promoter contacts establish unique spatiotemporal gene expression patterns in distinct cell types. Non-coding genetic variants can influence cellular phenotypes by modifying higher-order transcriptional hubs and consequently gene expression. To elucidate genomic regulation in human retina, we mapped chromatin contacts at high resolution and integrated with super-enhancers (SEs), histone marks, binding of CTCF and select transcription factors. We show that topologically associated domains (TADs) with central SEs exhibit stronger insulation and augmented contact with retinal genes relative to TADs with edge SEs. Merging genome-wide expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) with topology map reveals physical links between 100 eQTLs and corresponding eGenes associated with retinal neurodegeneration. Additionally, we uncover candidate genes for susceptibility variants linked to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. Our study of high-resolution genomic architecture of human retina provides insights into genetic control of tissue-specific functions, suggests paradigms for missing heritability, and enables the dissection of common blinding disease phenotypes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Search and processing of Holliday junctions within long DNA by junction-resolving enzymes
Resolution of Holliday junctions is a critical intermediate step of homologous recombination in which junctions are processed by junction-resolving endonucleases. Although binding and cleavage are well understood, the question remains how the enzymes locate their substrate within long duplex DNA. Here we track fluorescent dimers of endonuclease I on DNA, presenting the complete single-molecule reaction trajectory for a junction-resolving enzyme finding and cleaving a Holliday junction. We show that the enzyme binds remotely to dsDNA and then undergoes 1D diffusion. Upon encountering a four-way junction, a catalytically-impaired mutant remains bound at that point. An active enzyme, however, cleaves the junction after a few seconds. Quantitative analysis provides a comprehensive description of the facilitated diffusion mechanism. We show that the eukaryotic junction-resolving enzyme GEN1 also undergoes facilitated diffusion on dsDNA until it becomes located at a junction, so that the general resolution trajectory is probably applicable to many junction resolving enzymes.
Nature.com
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Nature.com
Combined transcriptome and metabolite profiling analyses provide insights into the chronic toxicity of carbaryl and acetamiprid to Apis mellifera larvae
Despite many studies have revealed that developing honey bee (Apis mellifera) larvae are posting a high risk on exposure to insecticides, the toxicology information on bee larvae remain limited. The present study demonstrated the first assessment of the effects of no observed adverse effect concentration (NOAEC) of carbaryl (CR) and acetamiprid (ACE) on transcriptome and metabolome in honeybee larvae reared in vitro. Chronic exposure to carbaryl caused transcriptional disorders associated with oxidative stress. In addition, a series of metabolic homeostasis were disrupted by carbaryl stress, such amino acid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism and flavone and flavonol biosynthesis. The activities of enzymic biomarkers including GST, P450, CAT, AChE and SOD were not influenced by ACE stress, while the CR exposure slightly decreased the activity of CAT and SOD. Our results clearly show that ACE and CR display different potential to modulate transcriptome and metabolome associated with their different toxicity against bee larvae.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Mitochondrial event as an ultimate step in ferroptosis
In ferroptosis, the roles of mitochondria have been controversial. To explore the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptosis, we employed mitochondrial DNA-depleted Ï0 cells that are resistant to cell death due to enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes. Expression of mitochondrial-type GPx4 (mGPx4) but no other forms of GPx4 was increased in SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Likely due to high mGPx4 expression, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were resistant to ferroptosis by erastin inhibiting xCT channel. In contrast, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were susceptible to cell death by a high concentration of RSL3 imposing ferroptosis by GPx4 inhibition. Accumulation of cellular ROS and oxidized lipids was observed in erastin- or RSL3-treated SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells but not in erastin-treated SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids accumulated in SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells not only by RSL3 but also by erastin acting on xCT on the plasma membrane. Mitochondrial ROS quenching inhibited SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell death by erastin or a high dose of RSL3, suggesting a critical role of mitochondrial ROS in ferroptosis. Ferroptosis by erastin or RSL3 was inhibited by a more than 20-fold lower concentration of MitoQ, a mitochondrial ROS quencher, compared to DecylQ, a non-targeting counterpart. Ferroptosis of SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells by erastin or RSL3 was markedly inhibited by a VDAC inhibitor, accompanied by significantly reduced accumulation of mitochondria ROS, total peroxidized lipids, and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids, strongly supporting the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptotic death and that of VDAC in mitochondrial steps of ferroptosis induced by erastin or RSL3. SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell ferroptosis by sorafenib was also suppressed by mitochondrial ROS quenchers, accompanied by abrogation of sorafenib-induced mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipid accumulation. These results suggest that SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells are resistant to ferroptosis due to upregulation of mGPx4 expression and mitochondrial events could be the ultimate step in determining final cell fate.
Nature.com
Deciphering transcriptome alterations in bone marrow hematopoiesis at single-cell resolution in immune thrombocytopenia
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 347 (2022) Cite this article. Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder, in which megakaryocyte dysfunction caused by an autoimmune reaction can lead to thrombocytopenia, although the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Here, we performed single-cell transcriptome profiling of bone marrow CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) to determine defects in megakaryopoiesis in ITP. Gene expression, cell-cell interactions, and transcriptional regulatory networks varied in HSPCs of ITP, particularly in immune cell progenitors. Differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis indicated that there was an impaired megakaryopoiesis of ITP. Flow cytometry confirmed that the number of CD9+ and HES1+ cells from Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs decreased in ITP. Liquid culture assays demonstrated that CD9+Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs tended to differentiate into megakaryocytes; however, this tendency was not observed in ITP patients and more erythrocytes were produced. The percentage of megakaryocytes differentiated from CD9+Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs was 3-fold higher than that of the CD9âˆ’ counterparts from healthy controls (HCs), whereas, in ITP patients, the percentage decreased to only 1/4th of that in the HCs and was comparable to that from the CD9âˆ’ HSPCs. Additionally, when co-cultured with pre-B cells from ITP patients, the differentiation of CD9+Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs toward the megakaryopoietic lineage was impaired. Further analysis revealed that megakaryocytic progenitors (MkP) can be divided into seven subclusters with different gene expression patterns and functions. The ITP-associated DEGs were MkP subtype-specific, with most DEGs concentrated in the subcluster possessing dual functions of immunomodulation and platelet generation. This study comprehensively dissects defective hematopoiesis and provides novel insights regarding the pathogenesis of ITP.
Nature.com
Breaking the vicious circle-the Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2022) Cite this article. Asthma is associated with a significant burden of disease, especially for patients with severe or uncontrolled asthma. Many patients with severe asthma still receive treatment in primary care settings and despite the availability of effective options, inadequate asthma treatment remains a concern, particularly the use of systemic corticosteroids to treat exacerbations and severe asthma. Around the world, many patients are stuck in a vicious circle of misdiagnosis, undertreatment, and poor understanding of disease severity and management. In this manuscript, we describe the development of The Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool, a simple, 4-item questionnaire that healthcare providers can use to help identify patients with uncontrolled and/or potentially severe asthma. ReferID was developed specifically for use in primary care clinics in low- and middle-income countries and other clinics, where the optimisation of asthma assessments and treatment recommended for countries with well-established healthcare systems, are not possible. ReferID was developed through an informal collaborative process involving international asthma experts as well as general practitioners, nurses, and specialists throughout the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East regions, in conjunction with current evidence and treatment guidelines. In collaboration with local and regional partners around the world, the developers have adapted ReferID and translated it into 21 languages, and implementation is ongoing in 30 countries. ReferID has the potential to help break the vicious circle, improving disease outcomes and health-related quality of life for patients with asthma.
Nature.com
Application of the 2-deoxyglucose scaffold as a new chiral probe for elucidation of the absolute configuration of secondary alcohols
Herein, we present the application of 2-deoxy-d-glucose derivatives as chiral probes for elucidation of the absolute configuration of chiral secondary alcohols. The probes are attached to the studied molecules via glycosylation reaction and the resulting products are examined by a set of standard 2D NMR experiments. The absolute configuration of an oxymethine carbon atom binding the probe is established on a basis of a set of diagnostic dipolar couplings (NOEs/ROEs). These correlations may be considered diagnostic due to a pronounced lack of conformational freedom of the formed glycosidic linkage. While the chance for an observation of the diagnostic signals is the highest when the resulting glycoside in an Î±-anomer. 2-deoxy-d-glucose was selected as a probe of choice since is it known to strongly prefer the formation of Î±-glycosides.
Nature.com
Modeling the transplacental transfer of small molecules using machine learning: a case study on per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS)
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Despite their large numbers and widespread use, very little is known about the extent to which per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can cross the placenta and expose the developing fetus. Objective. The aim of our study is to develop a...
Nature.com
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access...
Nature.com
Serotonin and dopamine transporter availability in social anxiety disorder after combined treatment with escitalopram and cognitive-behavioral therapy
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) are recommended treatments of social anxiety disorder (SAD), and often combined, but their effects on monoaminergic signaling are not well understood. In this multi-tracer positron emission tomography (PET) study, 24 patients with SAD were randomized to treatment with escitalopram+ICBT or placebo+ICBT under double-blind conditions. Before and after 9 weeks of treatment, patients were examined with positron emission tomography and the radioligands [11C]DASB and [11C]PE2I, probing the serotonin (SERT) and dopamine (DAT) transporter proteins respectively. Both treatment combinations resulted in significant improvement as measured by the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS). At baseline, SERT-DAT co-expression was high and, in the putamen and thalamus, co-expression showed positive associations with symptom severity. SERT-DAT co-expression was also predictive of treatment success, but predictor-outcome associations differed in direction between the treatments. After treatment, average SERT occupancy in the SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT group was >80%, with positive associations between symptom improvement and occupancy in the nucleus accumbens, putamen and anterior cingulate cortex. Following placebo+ICBT, SERT binding increased in the raphe nuclei. DAT binding increased in both groups in limbic and striatal areas, but relations with symptom improvement differed, being negative for SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT and positive for placebo"‰+"‰ICBT. Thus, serotonin-dopamine transporter co-expression exerts influence on symptom severity and remission rate in the treatment of social anxiety disorder. However, the monoamine transporters are modulated in dissimilar ways when cognitive-behavioral treatment is given concomitantly with either SSRI-medication or pill placebo.
Nature.com
Neoantigen reactive T cells correlate with the low mutational burden in hematological malignancies
Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a disease characterized by cytopenia, bone marrow dysplasia, and clonal hematopoiesis resulting from acquired mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, with a median of nine somatic mutations per exome, or ~1500 in the entire genome [1]. The mutational burden is related to its disease severity, with a lower number of mutations in low-risk MDS and higher numbers in high-risk disease and secondary acute myeloid leukemia [1, 2]. It is, however, substantially lower than the number of mutations found in most other types of cancer [3].
Nature.com
The pet project: A qualitative exploration into the experience of pet ownership following spinal cord injury
To explore the unique experience of facilitators, barriers, rewards, and challenges related to pet ownership after spinal cord injury (SCI). Zoom for Healthcare videoconferencing platform hosted from an American neuro-rehabilitation hospital in Colorado. Methods. Sixteen individuals with SCI participated in three semi-structured focus groups of 5"“6 participants each. Resulting discussions...
PETS・
Nature.com
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Nature.com
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-COVID-19 hospital mortality in patients with schizophrenia: a nationwide population-based cohort study
It remains unknown to what degree resource prioritization toward SARS-CoV-2 (2019-nCoV) coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had disrupted usual acute care for non-COVID-19 patients, especially in the most vulnerable populations such as patients with schizophrenia. The objective was to establish whether the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-COVID-19 hospital mortality and access to hospital care differed between patients with schizophrenia versus without severe mental disorder. We conducted a nationwide population-based cohort study of all non-COVID-19 acute hospitalizations in the pre-COVID-19 (March 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) and COVID-19 (March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) periods in France. We divided the population into patients with schizophrenia and age/sex-matched patients without severe mental disorder (1:10). Using a difference-in-differences approach, we performed multivariate patient-level logistic regression models (adjusted odds ratio, aOR) with adjustment for complementary health insurance, smoking, alcohol and substance addiction, Charlson comorbidity score, origin of the patient, category of care, intensive care unit (ICU) care, major diagnosis groups and hospital characteristics. A total of 198,186 patients with schizophrenia were matched with 1,981,860 controls. The 90-day hospital mortality in patients with schizophrenia increased significantly more versus controls (aOR"‰="‰1.18; p"‰<"‰0.001). This increased mortality was found for poisoning and injury (aOR"‰="‰1.26; p"‰="‰0.033), respiratory diseases (aOR"‰="‰1.19; p"‰="‰0.008) and for both surgery (aOR"‰="‰1.26; p"‰="‰0.008) and medical care settings (aOR"‰="‰1.16; p"‰="‰0.001). Significant changes in the case mix were noted with reduced admission in the ICU and for several somatic diseases including cancer, circulatory and digestive diseases and stroke for patients with schizophrenia compared to controls. These results suggest a greater deterioration in access to, effectiveness and safety of non-COVID-19 acute care in patients with schizophrenia compared to patients without severe mental disorders. These findings question hospitals' resilience pertaining to patient safety and underline the importance of developing specific strategies for vulnerable patients in anticipation of future public health emergencies.
Nature.com
Cancer Moonshot aims at liquid biopsies
The NCI-sponsored trial will evaluate 24,000 people over four years. Seventeen companies indicated their readiness to participate. Of those, the most advanced is Grail, whose Galleri MCED test claims to detect over 50 cancers using CpG methylation analysis of cell-free DNA and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The so-called 'liquid biopsy' is now in a 140,000-person, single-test trial in the UK.
Comments / 0