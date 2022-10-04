A qualitative study exploring the consumer experience of receiving self-initiated polygenic risk scores from a third-party website

Read full article on original website
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Modeling the transplacental transfer of small molecules using machine learning: a case study on per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS)
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Despite their large numbers and widespread use, very little is known about the extent to which per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can cross the placenta and expose the developing fetus. Objective. The aim of our study is to develop a...
Practical implementation of a q4"“q16 aflibercept treat-and-extend pathway for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration: Updated guidance from a UK expert panel
This report, based on guidance from a panel of UK retina specialists, introduces a revised intravitreal aflibercept (IVT-AFL) treat-and-extend (T&E) pathway for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The T&E pathway incorporates the updated IVT-AFL label (April 2021) allowing flexible treatment intervals of 4 weeks to 16 weeks, after three initiation doses and a further dose after 8 weeks. Practical guidance is provided on the clinical implementation of the revised pathway, with the aim of supporting clinical decision-making to benefit patients and addressing capacity issues in nAMD services.
Enzyme-free targeted DNA demethylation using CRISPR"“dCas9-based steric hindrance to identify DNA methylation marks causal to altered gene expression
DNA methylation involves the enzymatic addition of a methyl group primarily to cytosine residues in DNA. This protocol describes how to produce complete and minimally confounded DNA demethylation of specific sites in the genome of cultured cells by clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)"“dCas9 and without the involvement of an epigenetic-modifying enzyme, the purpose of which is the evaluation of the functional (i.e., gene expression or phenotypic) consequences of DNA demethylation of specific sites that have been previously implicated in particular pathological or physiological contexts. This protocol maximizes the ability of the easily reprogrammable CRISPR"“dCas9 system to assess the impact of DNA methylation from a causal rather than correlational perspective: alternative protocols for CRISPR"“dCas9-based site-specific DNA methylation or demethylation rely on the recruitment of epigenetic enzymes that exhibit additional nonspecific activities at both the targeted site and throughout the genome, confounding conclusions of causality of DNA methylation. Inhibition or loss of DNA methylation is accomplished by three consecutive lentiviral transductions. The first two lentiviruses establish stable expression of dCas9 and a guide RNA, which will physically obstruct either maintenance or de novo DNA methyltransferase activity at the guide RNA target site. A third lentivirus introduces Cre recombinase to delete the dCas9 transgene, which leads to loss of dCas9 from the target site, allowing transcription factors and/or the transcription machinery to interact with the demethylated target site. This protocol requires 3"“8 months to complete owing to prolonged cell passaging times, but there is little hands-on time, and no specific skills beyond basic molecular biology techniques are necessary.
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
The pet project: A qualitative exploration into the experience of pet ownership following spinal cord injury
To explore the unique experience of facilitators, barriers, rewards, and challenges related to pet ownership after spinal cord injury (SCI). Zoom for Healthcare videoconferencing platform hosted from an American neuro-rehabilitation hospital in Colorado. Methods. Sixteen individuals with SCI participated in three semi-structured focus groups of 5"“6 participants each. Resulting discussions...
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
Publisher Correction: Coexistence of two types of short-range order in Si"“Ge"“Sn medium-entropy alloys
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00289-5, published online 26 September 2022. The Acknowledgements section was missing from this article and should have read:. 'The authors thank S.-Q. (Fisher) Yu for helpful discussion. This material is based on work supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Award No. FA9550-19-1-0341....
Neonatologist staffing models: urgent change is needed
Many current neonatologist staffing models do not support the needs of the evolving neonatology workforce, administrative obligations, and patient population. Decades ago, NICU coverage involved daily rounds by a neonatologist followed by night coverage using a home-call model [1]. Due to increasing patient volume and acuity, adequate NICU coverage now often requires 24-hour in-house neonatologists [2] in both private practice and academic settings. Since the same neonatologist may round before and after an overnight shift, shifts may last up to 36"‰h [3]. Weekends have always been expected, but are now compounded by frequency, in-hospital requirements, weekend conferences, and not balanced by commensurate days off. Meanwhile, expectations of academic productivity, teaching, quality improvement work, and administrative obligations are unchanged or increased, and must be done during increasingly scarce "non-clinical" time.
Prorenin: What are its functions?
Professor Tigerstedt discovered renin in 1898 [1]. In the 1930s, angiotensin II, which was called hypertensin at that time, was discovered, and in the 1950s, the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) was established [2]. Professor Ondetti synthesized captopril, an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) in 1979, and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) were later developed in the 1990s [3, 4]. Basic research using these drugs was conducted, and then clinical research was also conducted based on the results, making them an ideal deductive study. The heart failure paradigm in which the RAS and sympathetic nerve activity are deeply involved was established in the 1990s [5]. In addition to blood pressure reduction, RAS suppression has an organ-protecting effect in heart failure treatment, and it is one of the most important drugs among the currently available cardiovascular treatments. Angiotensin receptor and neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) combines the ARB valsartan and the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril, which suppresses the degradation of natriuretic peptides such as ANP, BNP and CNP. ARNI significantly reduced mortality and hospitalization for heart failure compared with enalapril in patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) [6]. Now it is one of the new "fantastic 4" treatments, namely, the new 21st-century heart failure treatments of Î²-blockers, mineral corticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), ARNI and sodium glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors [7].
Author Correction: Antioxidants (selenium and garlic) alleviated the adverse effects of tramadol on the reproductive system and oxidative stress markers in male rabbits
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16862-4, published online 17 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 3:. Poultry Physiology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Alexandria, Alexandria, Egypt. Affiliation 4:. Department...
CDK4/6 initiates Rb inactivation and CDK2 activity coordinates cell-cycle commitment and G1/S transition
External signaling controls cell-cycle entry until cells irreversibly commit to the cell cycle to ensure faithful DNA replication. This process is tightly regulated by cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and the retinoblastoma protein (Rb). Here, using live-cell sensors for CDK4/6 and CDK2 activities, we propose that CDK4/6 initiates Rb inactivation and CDK2 activation, which coordinates the timing of cell-cycle commitment and sequential G1/S transition. Our data show that CDK4/6 activation induces Rb inactivation and thereby E2F activation, driving a gradual increase in CDK2 activity. We found that rapid CDK4/6 inhibition can reverse cell-cycle entry until CDK2 activity reaches to high levels. This suggests that high CDK2 activity is required to initiate CDK2-Rb positive feedback and CDK4/6-indpendent cell-cycle progression. Since CDK2 activation also facilitates initiation of DNA replication, the timing of CDK2-Rb positive feedback is coupled with the G1/S transition. Our experiments, which acutely increased CDK2 activity by cyclin E1 overexpression, indicate that cells commit to the cell cycle before triggering DNA replication. Together, our data suggest that CDK4/6 inactivates Rb to begin E2F and CDK2 activation, and high CDK2 activity is necessary and sufficient to generate a bistable switch for Rb phosphorylation before DNA replication. These findings highlight how cells initiate the cell cycle and subsequently commit to the cell cycle before the G1/S transition.
Obesity phenotypes: explaining the unexplained
Only up to 50% of the variation in complex traits, such as polygenic obesity, can be attributed to genes or the environment. The mechanisms for 'unexplained' phenotypic variation (UPV) are unclear. A new study in Nature Metabolism identifies a molecular regulator of mammalian UPV that defines distinct obesity subtypes.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Targeting metabolic rewiring might decrease spread of tumor cells: Mitochondrial tRNA modifications promote cancer metastasis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 360 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Delaunay and colleagues demonstrate that tRNA modifications in mitochondria have the potential to affect the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), which drives the invasive spread of cancer cells. The inhibition of one particular RNA-modifying enzyme was sufficient to prevent the cancer cell invasion and dissemination.1.
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
