Christina Hall Responds to Ant Anstead's Allegations That She Is 'Exploiting' Son Hudson Online

In documents obtained by PEOPLE filed by Hall's legal team on Sept. 27, she claims Ant Anstead's recent filing makes it "clear that his motivation is not Hudson's best interest" Chistina Hall is disclaiming the idea she's "exploiting" son Hudson by posting him on social media. Hall's legal team filed a supplemental declaration on Sept. 27, obtained by PEOPLE, in response to ex-husband Ant Anstead's own supplemental declaration filed the day prior, where he called her social media postings of the 3-year-old into question. Noting that the two had...
The Hill

Musk requests stay in Twitter trial

Elon Musk’s attorneys asked a court for a stay Thursday in the trial between the billionaire and Twitter, the social media company he is seeking to buy. The attorneys said proceeding with the trial, set to begin later this month, would be “an enormous waste of party and judicial resources” given the agreement Musk and Twitter reached earlier this week to close the transaction, according to a copy of the motion.
Vice

Matching With Celebrities on Dating Apps Is Awkward As Hell

As a queer living in London, I have seen and matched with so many micro-celebs at this point I honestly feel like I could start a niche gossip column: influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers, Turner Prize-nominated artists or even just those model/DJs/party planners who are big “on the scene,” but whose job title you would find impossible to explain to your straight friends.
howafrica.com

Meet the Kid That Made $250K From Instagram By the Age of 20

Meet Taijaun Reshard, a 21-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia who has made a staggering $250,000 by the age of 20 all through one app… Instagram!. Taijaun started making money from Instagram when he was 17 years old by utilizing something called “Theme pages”, in essence, he would get his product posted on pages with millions of followers and practically go viral overnight!
BGR.com

Watching Meta under Zuckerberg feels like reliving my days in the flailing newspaper business

A manic obsession with ads, shoving them in the face of users at every turn. Chasing relevance, instead of earning it. Flinging half-baked new features and services out to the public, with minimal to non-existent marketing, only to shutter them after inevitably low traction. And, of course, the inviolable truth that the dilettante boy king remains in charge, come what may.
