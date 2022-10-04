ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

GTA Trevor actor lashes out at fan over GTA 6 Cameo request

Steven Ogg, the actor behind GTA 5’s Trevor has lashed out at a fan who requested for him to record a message to warn the GTA 6 protagonists about the dangers of Vice City. Loved by fans for his crazy, psychotic and unhinged character, Trevor Phillips could be considered to be one of the best protagonists in gaming history.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy