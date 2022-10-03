Read full article on original website
Related
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance...
Jaguars vs. Texans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jaguars are, for once, big favorites entering a Sunday AFC South battle.
Comments / 0