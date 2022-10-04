Read full article on original website
Tiger Global Looks to Raise $6B for New Fund to Invest in Startups
Hedge fund Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion in a new fund, even as investors shy away from venture backing. The $6 billion figure is less than half of New York-based Tiger’s previous fund and less than the $8 billion that clients had originally been told the company would target, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 6).
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
cryptopotato.com
Trading of Centurion Invest’s CIX Token is Officially Live
Cryptocurrencies have risen to prominence over the past few years, and many retail and institutional investors are seeking direct and indirect exposure to digital assets. But while the industry offers multiple investment options, navigating the market in search of the most profitable opportunities can be daunting. For instance, most users...
cryptopotato.com
ARK Invest To Offer Crypto Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to Financial Advisors
Ark Invest will offer crypto SMAs to professional financial advisors thanks to a recently announced collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors. On October 03, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest announced a collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors to offer its first crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs) to financial advisors and wealth managers. Through this...
cryptopotato.com
EMAX Token Skyrockets 95% After Kim Kardashian Agreed to Pay the $1.26 Million SEC Fine
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million agreement with the SEC caused EMAX token to explode by a whopping 95% daily. Yesterday, the renowned model, businesswoman, and one of the most popular people on social media – Kim Kardashian – made the crypto headlines by agreeing to pay $1.26 million to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX).
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Bottom Might Be In: ARK Invest Crypto Analyst
Three reasons why the Bitcoin bottom might be in, but not without worries, according to an ARK Invest analyst. Bitcoin’s price has been trading in a range for quite a while now, between the important levels of $18,000 and $24,000. The past couple of days saw a newfound bullish momentum where BTC managed to close its highest daily candle in about 24 days.
NEWSBTC
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
protocol.com
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
constructiondive.com
Lendlease Americas names new CEO
Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s When Celsius Network Will Auction Assets Following the Bankruptcy
With a $1.2-billion gap in its balance sheet, the lending platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. The much-anticipated auction of assets belonging to bankrupt Celsius Network is likely to begin later this month. The embattled lending platform submitted an auction plan to the United States Bankruptcy Court for...
This Chipmaker Plans To Invest $100B In New York To Create Cutting Edge Memory Tech — And 50,000 Jobs
U.S.-based chip-manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc. MU has plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to construct a new mega fab in Clay, New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. The new factory will increase the...
Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President
Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
Did Maravai LifeSciences Deserve to Sell Off on CEO Transition?
When a founder CEO transitions out of their role, it's always a good idea to investigate further. That announcement from Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) earned the swift and immediate disapproval of Wall Street earlier this week. Shares have slumped almost 15% since the news hit the wires. Investors should be careful...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Two Sigma to Provide Data to Blockchain Information Network Chainlink
Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative hedge fund with about $60 billion in assets under management, will provide data to popular blockchain information network Chainlink, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects...
crowdfundinsider.com
Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate
NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
cryptopotato.com
EU Greenlights MiCA: Major Turning Point For Europe’s Crypto Landscape and Bitcoin KYC
The legislation needs to pass an additional vote in the European Parliament that is slated for next week. The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation passed in the European Council on October 5th. The development is a significant step toward bringing a consistent legislative landscape to the continent that has been, so far, fragmented.
TechCrunch
Eoghan McCabe, the controversial Intercom co-founder who left the CEO role in 2020, is stepping back in
McCabe, you might recall, stepped down from the CEO role in July 2020. That move came about 10 months after a story broke alleging harassment and other misconduct on his part. But in an interview today, McCabe stressed that the two events were not connected: His departure was long planned, and by that point his name had been cleared by the board and an investigation body.
