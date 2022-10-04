ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PYMNTS

Tiger Global Looks to Raise $6B for New Fund to Invest in Startups

Hedge fund Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion in a new fund, even as investors shy away from venture backing. The $6 billion figure is less than half of New York-based Tiger’s previous fund and less than the $8 billion that clients had originally been told the company would target, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 6).
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Trading of Centurion Invest’s CIX Token is Officially Live

Cryptocurrencies have risen to prominence over the past few years, and many retail and institutional investors are seeking direct and indirect exposure to digital assets. But while the industry offers multiple investment options, navigating the market in search of the most profitable opportunities can be daunting. For instance, most users...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

ARK Invest To Offer Crypto Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to Financial Advisors

Ark Invest will offer crypto SMAs to professional financial advisors thanks to a recently announced collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors. On October 03, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest announced a collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors to offer its first crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs) to financial advisors and wealth managers. Through this...
MARKETS
Person
Jesse Powell
CBS New York

Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street

NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
CELEBRITIES
PYMNTS

Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation

In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Bottom Might Be In: ARK Invest Crypto Analyst

Three reasons why the Bitcoin bottom might be in, but not without worries, according to an ARK Invest analyst. Bitcoin’s price has been trading in a range for quite a while now, between the important levels of $18,000 and $24,000. The past couple of days saw a newfound bullish momentum where BTC managed to close its highest daily candle in about 24 days.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down

David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
BUSINESS
constructiondive.com

Lendlease Americas names new CEO

Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Here’s When Celsius Network Will Auction Assets Following the Bankruptcy

With a $1.2-billion gap in its balance sheet, the lending platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. The much-anticipated auction of assets belonging to bankrupt Celsius Network is likely to begin later this month. The embattled lending platform submitted an auction plan to the United States Bankruptcy Court for...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President

Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Hedge Fund Two Sigma to Provide Data to Blockchain Information Network Chainlink

Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative hedge fund with about $60 billion in assets under management, will provide data to popular blockchain information network Chainlink, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate

NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

EU Greenlights MiCA: Major Turning Point For Europe’s Crypto Landscape and Bitcoin KYC

The legislation needs to pass an additional vote in the European Parliament that is slated for next week. The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation passed in the European Council on October 5th. The development is a significant step toward bringing a consistent legislative landscape to the continent that has been, so far, fragmented.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Eoghan McCabe, the controversial Intercom co-founder who left the CEO role in 2020, is stepping back in

McCabe, you might recall, stepped down from the CEO role in July 2020. That move came about 10 months after a story broke alleging harassment and other misconduct on his part. But in an interview today, McCabe stressed that the two events were not connected: His departure was long planned, and by that point his name had been cleared by the board and an investigation body.
BUSINESS

