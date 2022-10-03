ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebeca Grynspan
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
Argentina
Motley Fool

Expect a 'Long and Ugly" Recession, Says Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis

Talk about a dire warning. Many financial experts have been warning of an upcoming economic downturn. One expert insists we could be in for a really rough road ahead. The tricky thing about economic downturns is that they can sometimes be difficult to predict. But the last major financial crisis to hit the U.S. (outside of the events of 2020, which were clearly pandemic-driven) was something one expert did predict.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.

Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
thecentersquare.com

Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation

(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
