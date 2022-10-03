Read full article on original website
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession
Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio no longer thinks 'cash is trash' - and says the Fed has hiked interest rates enough for now
The Bridgewater Associates co-chief said he's warmed to the US dollar because of higher interest rates and the Fed shrinking its balance sheet.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Official says White House is 'panicking' over oil prices
The White House has launched a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production at an OPEC+ meeting. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Motley Fool
Expect a 'Long and Ugly" Recession, Says Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis
Talk about a dire warning. Many financial experts have been warning of an upcoming economic downturn. One expert insists we could be in for a really rough road ahead. The tricky thing about economic downturns is that they can sometimes be difficult to predict. But the last major financial crisis to hit the U.S. (outside of the events of 2020, which were clearly pandemic-driven) was something one expert did predict.
invezz.com
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.
Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
thecentersquare.com
Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation
(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
A coming recession won't be as bad as 2008 if the Fed can avoid further policy mistakes, Mohamed El-Erian says
A potential recession wouldn't be as bad as 2008, Mohamed El-Erian said Thursday. However, the Fed needs to avoid making any further policy errors, the economist said. The biggest mistake the Fed can make now is stop hiking rates too soon, El-Erian added. Any recession on the horizon wouldn't be...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
'Bond King' Bill Gross warns the Fed against raising interest rates - saying central bank hikes could spark a credit crunch and global depression
The Pimco cofounder said the heavily indebted US economy is already feeling the strain from higher interest rates.
