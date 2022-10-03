Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
What is 'blended learning' and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
Blended learning combines face-to-face and virtual instruction through the use of online learning technologies. Post-secondary students attend lectures in real-time, either virtually or in person, and this is accompanied by online learning activities completed outside of class time. These blended classrooms can help support the educational needs of university students. When combined with traditional instruction, a judicious use of digital tools can encourage collaboration and personal responsibility for learning while allowing students to work at their own pace and adapt to rapidly changing technologies. Incorporating technology into teaching and learning doesn’t mean throwing out previous approaches. The key is to...
edscoop.com
Colleges are still struggling to connect with their students, survey finds
Just 12% of students feel a strong sense of belonging at their institutions, according to survey results published Thursday by the software firm Salesforce. During the shift to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, many student surveys — including a 2020 study from Digital Promise — indicated that students felt disconnected from their peers and their institutions. Salesforce’s new survey suggests those feelings of disconnection have persisted now that students are largely back on campus.
Opinion: This fired chemistry professor's example shows what's wrong with academia
The case of one chemistry professor at NYU raises important questions, argues Jill Filipovic, chief among them how much power students, who universities seem to increasingly think of as consumers (and some of whom think of themselves that way), should have in the hiring, retention and firing of professors.
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
CNBC
'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding
Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy. Deep cuts in state funding for higher education have pushed more of the costs on to students and paved the way for significant tuition increases. Increasingly, high school students are...
Washington Examiner
'Be less fragile': Black playwright schools college students who shut down his show
Texas Wesleyan University has canceled a planned presentation of a play written by a black playwright after the university's Black Student Association complained that the opening scene depicts a white person saying the N-word. Carlyle Brown, who is black, wrote Down in Mississippi, which depicts themes from the South during...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
edscoop.com
Northeastern U. law school blames 'technical error' for accidental admissions emails
Northeastern University’s law school is apologizing to thousands of current and former applicants for sending emails telling them they had been admitted to the Boston school’s J.D. program. In a statement released Wednesday, Northeastern’s School of Law blamed a “technical error” on the email blast.
icytales.com
Four Little-Known Tips for College Students
With the end of the school year just around the corner, many students are preparing to leave high school behind and enter university. This can be an overwhelming thought for many who are leaving home for the first time in their lives. However, college isn’t something to be feared. The motto for many is “work harder, not smarter” which certainly holds true.
Nature.com
How a hobby farm taught me to set priorities in academia
With tenure and training, I learnt to say no to endless meetings and remake my academic career. Brandon Brown is a professor of medicine at the University of California, Riverside. You have full access to this article via your institution. The day I got the news about my promotion to...
wonkhe.com
Students are the key to an open research culture
The open research agenda represents a profound shift in how we investigate and think about the world. It describes the combined and collaborative efforts to create a scientific process that is transparent and robust, through making code, software, and educational materials freely available, allowing global access to research findings and data whilst diffusing knowledge through advanced digital technologies.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the London Business School MBA Class of 2024
This edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series introduces some new members of the London Business School MBA Class of 2024. The six students profiled here matriculated along with 503 other MBA candidates, who altogether represent 74 different nationalities. Seventeen percent of the new MBA class came from Central/South America. Fifteen percent each represent Europe, North America, South Asia or South East/East Asia. Nine percent came from within the United Kingdom followed by seven percent from the Middle East. Four percent represent Australasia and three percent Africa. Thirty-seven percent of the new LBS class are women.
Phys.org
Three tips to get better results when allocating people to multiple projects
New research by Torben Pedersen (Bocconi Department of Management and Technology) provides three tips on how to improve the performance of a widely used work arrangement: multi-project work (MPW). The paper is published in the Strategic Management Journal. Simply put, MPW is a work arrangement in which employees work on...
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
morningbrew.com
The cost of remote work
Burning questions of our time. In the latest attempt to bring employees back to the office, some companies are letting employees work remotely—in exchange for a pay cut. As convenient as WFH can be—particularly for caregivers—there may be hidden downsides like fewer opportunities for promotions and raises or less visibility when special projects are assigned. While some employees feel these negative points make RTO preferable, others are fine with the potential career risks that come with remote work, believing the benefits far outweigh the cons.
unesco.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
This year's World Teachers' Day celebrations calls for urgent global action so they can fully deploy their talent and transform teaching from within. Teachers are at the centre of every education system. Yet, their profession is still not properly recognized and supported. They face overcrowded classrooms, lack of professional development during their careers, and inadequate funding. Therefore, as it has been doing every year since 1994, UNESCO celebrates World Teachers Day on 5 October to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.
