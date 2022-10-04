ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArgyleGroove
1d ago

I agree with the no kids rule at weddings and funerals, and I'm fine with sampling the food available... the bride went through the trouble of creating the menu and funding it. I take no issue with either of these. Get a sitter for your kids, and if you don't like the menu offerings then eat before or after.

Fern Sletto
2d ago

I feel this type of bride is focused more on being "Queen for a day" than the marriage and commitment that comes afterward.

Oh, boy!
2d ago

Bridezilla's wedding, her rules. You don't like it, don't attend HER wedding. Simple.

