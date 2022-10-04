Doris Whitson Byrd age 87, of Battle Branch Rd. Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord October 3, 2022, She was a native of Mitchell County, NC and the daughter of the late Sam Jr. and Margaret Beam Whitson. She was a Homemaker and a member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church, where she was Treasurer for many years. She loved her flowers, cooking, spending time with her family and especially loved her grandchildren.

BAKERSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO