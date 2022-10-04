Read full article on original website
Ingrid (Maw Maw) Stamey
Ingrid (Maw Maw) Stamey age 75 of Grassy Hill Drive, Spruce Pine the Grassy Creek Community passed away Monday October 3, 2022, at her residence. Born in Lenoir County, NC she was a daughter of the late Matthew Mark and Miriam Virginia Haddock. She was preceded in death by a brother Matthew Mark Haddock, Jr. and a sister, Susie Annie Elizabeth Haddock.
Christopher “Chris” Blanton
Christopher “Chris” Blanton, age 61, of Jakes Branch Road in Spruce Pine was reunited with his Lord on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. Born on February 13th, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Mary Sybil...
Angela (Angie) Johnson Hughes Wright
Angela (Angie) Johnson Hughes Wright passed away at age 50 on Friday, September 30th, 2022 at her home in Elizabethton, Tennessee following a five year battle with cancer. She went peacefully, surrounded by her family. Born in Crossnore, North Carolina; she was the daughter of late Sam Johnson and Lisa...
J.T. Randolph
J.T. Randolph, age 86 of Burnsville, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Isaac and Madge Wheeler Randolph. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Callie Morrow Randolph; as well as brothers: William Dexter, and George “Buck” Olen.
Alice Judith Newton Ruth
Alice Judith Newton Ruth went to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband Joe on September 30, 2022. She was living at Silver Bluff Village in Canton, NC and died from Alzheimer’s Disease. She was ninety-six years old. The daughter of Norwegian immigrants John and Agnes Newton, she was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.
Doris Whitson Byrd
Doris Whitson Byrd age 87, of Battle Branch Rd. Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord October 3, 2022, She was a native of Mitchell County, NC and the daughter of the late Sam Jr. and Margaret Beam Whitson. She was a Homemaker and a member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church, where she was Treasurer for many years. She loved her flowers, cooking, spending time with her family and especially loved her grandchildren.
Retta Muriel Grindstaff
On Sunday, October 2, 2022, as her loving family surrounded her bedside, Retta Muriel Grindstaff, at age 84, left her earthly home on Silvers Hollow Road and entered her new eternal home in Heaven. Muriel was born on August 17, 1938 to Sam and Mary H. Buchanan of the Bandana...
Red Cross October Blood Drive Announcement
Properly prepare to donate blood on Tuesday, October 18th at Higgins Memorial Methodist Church and help save lives. Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience.
Dogwood Health Grant Makes Yancey First in State With Heavy Equipment Classes
(Press Release) Yancey County Schools (YCS) is thrilled to announce that Heavy Equipment Operator Classes will be offered beginning in the Spring of 2023! YCS will be the first school system in the state to have heavy equipment on-site for students to practice on and gain real world experience. Students will receive safety training, assignments on virtual simulators, and then be able to hone their operating skills on a true dozer, excavator and skid steer.
