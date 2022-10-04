ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 20 Rolesville upsets No. 2 Millbrook 35-6, shakes up NAC

The No. 20 Rolesville Rams shook up the Northern Athletic 4A conference standings on Friday night with a convincing 35-6 win over No. 2 Millbrook on Friday night at home. Rolesville is now 5-2 for the season and 2-0 in conference play, keeping the Rams in control of their own destiny for the conference championship.
ROLESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

No. 8 Seventy-First uses run game, second-half defense to win at Jack Britt

Fayetteville, N.C. — Anthony Quinn Jr. and Deandre Nance each scored two touchdowns, and No. 8 Seventy-First held on to secure a 27-20 road win at Jack Britt on Friday. The Falcons improved 7-0 with the victory, but it was far from a sure thing. Jack Britt (4-3) held multiple first-half leads, but Seventy-First tied the game at 20-20 on the final play of the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Nance.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0

Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Football
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Crutchfield steps up at QB as No. 12 Heritage earns narrow win over No. 16 Knightdale

Wake Forest, N.C. — Forced to play quarterback out of necessity, Brandon Crutchfield ran for three touchdowns to power No. 12 Heritage past No. 16 Knightdale on Friday. With Lex Thomas out for the season, Crutchfield mostly operated out of a wildcat formation and was hard to stop in the running game, as he scored each of his team’s three touchdowns to top the Knights in a contest where the differentiating factor was a failed extra point attempt.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dynamite recruit eyeing return visit to Durham

Naas Cunningham took an unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team's 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils. Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Sanford
WRAL News

Sims, Jackets beat Duke for 2nd straight win, 23-20 in OT

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key has begun to instill a winning culture that eluded his predecessor, Geoff Collins, for over three years. “We went from trying not to lose and now we’re learning how to win," Key said. “That’s a valuable lesson that these guys can take to the next game."
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

MATCH RECAP: NCFC falls to Chattanooga SC, 1-0, in home finale

North Carolina FC fell in their final home match of the 2022 season, 1-0, to the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. Juan Galindez put the visitors in front in the 49th minute, taking a pass down the left channel from Jose Carrera and beating the keeper near-post for the only tally of the night.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Field Goals#American Football#Pine Forest#The Pine Forest Trojans#All American#Bulldogs
WRAL News

Hurricanes place Martinook on waivers

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had to make tough decisions to trim their roster down to 23 players before Wednesday's season opener, and that meant placing forward Jordan Martinook on waivers Friday. Martinook joined the Hurricanes in 2018 and has become a fan favorite. He has been an...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy