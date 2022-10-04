Wake Forest, N.C. — Forced to play quarterback out of necessity, Brandon Crutchfield ran for three touchdowns to power No. 12 Heritage past No. 16 Knightdale on Friday. With Lex Thomas out for the season, Crutchfield mostly operated out of a wildcat formation and was hard to stop in the running game, as he scored each of his team’s three touchdowns to top the Knights in a contest where the differentiating factor was a failed extra point attempt.

KNIGHTDALE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO