No. 20 Rolesville upsets No. 2 Millbrook 35-6, shakes up NAC
The No. 20 Rolesville Rams shook up the Northern Athletic 4A conference standings on Friday night with a convincing 35-6 win over No. 2 Millbrook on Friday night at home. Rolesville is now 5-2 for the season and 2-0 in conference play, keeping the Rams in control of their own destiny for the conference championship.
No. 8 Seventy-First uses run game, second-half defense to win at Jack Britt
Fayetteville, N.C. — Anthony Quinn Jr. and Deandre Nance each scored two touchdowns, and No. 8 Seventy-First held on to secure a 27-20 road win at Jack Britt on Friday. The Falcons improved 7-0 with the victory, but it was far from a sure thing. Jack Britt (4-3) held multiple first-half leads, but Seventy-First tied the game at 20-20 on the final play of the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Nance.
Campbell keeps Charleston Southern winless in 34-28 victory
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for a third as Campbell kept Charleston Southern winless this season with a 34-28 victory in a Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. Campbell drove 75 yards with the...
No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0
Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons takes command of CAP with 38-7 romp over No. 11 Leesville Road
Raleigh, N.C. — The No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders took a big step toward the CAP-6 conference championship with a 38-7 road win over the No. 11 Leesville Road Pride on Friday night. The Crusaders got going right away with some trickery on their first play from scrimmage. Nick...
Crutchfield steps up at QB as No. 12 Heritage earns narrow win over No. 16 Knightdale
Wake Forest, N.C. — Forced to play quarterback out of necessity, Brandon Crutchfield ran for three touchdowns to power No. 12 Heritage past No. 16 Knightdale on Friday. With Lex Thomas out for the season, Crutchfield mostly operated out of a wildcat formation and was hard to stop in the running game, as he scored each of his team’s three touchdowns to top the Knights in a contest where the differentiating factor was a failed extra point attempt.
Pinecrest downs No. 15 Lee County, takes pole position for conference title
The Pinecrest Patriots upset the No. 15 Lee County Yellow Jackets in convincing fashion by a 40-23 score on the road on Friday night. With the win, the Patriots took a massive step toward their first football conference championship in program history. Jaylin Morgan scored on the ground to put...
Dynamite recruit eyeing return visit to Durham
Naas Cunningham took an unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team's 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils. Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, ...
UNC Basketball: Your guide to Live Action with Carolina Basketball
So it isn’t happening the night before a home football game, but maybe it’s for the best that the countdown to the start of basketball season happens when the calendar has turned to October. The 2022-23 Tar Heels will be making their first appearance to the public. It...
Sims, Jackets beat Duke for 2nd straight win, 23-20 in OT
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key has begun to instill a winning culture that eluded his predecessor, Geoff Collins, for over three years. “We went from trying not to lose and now we’re learning how to win," Key said. “That’s a valuable lesson that these guys can take to the next game."
Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut
Brooks recently finished his collegiate career after five seasons split between North Carolina and Mississippi State.
MATCH RECAP: NCFC falls to Chattanooga SC, 1-0, in home finale
North Carolina FC fell in their final home match of the 2022 season, 1-0, to the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. Juan Galindez put the visitors in front in the 49th minute, taking a pass down the left channel from Jose Carrera and beating the keeper near-post for the only tally of the night.
Legends play for a cause at Bullard tourney
Former North Carolina State basketball star Dereck Whittenburg hits a drive, as former University of North Carolina basketball stars Billy Car
Center Michael Nwoko Commits to Miami
Miami adds a special player to its 2023 recruiting class in center Michael Nwoko.
Hurricanes place Martinook on waivers
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had to make tough decisions to trim their roster down to 23 players before Wednesday's season opener, and that meant placing forward Jordan Martinook on waivers Friday. Martinook joined the Hurricanes in 2018 and has become a fan favorite. He has been an...
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools
A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
