Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Lamar Girls Cross Country results from the Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Lamar Middle School girls cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The final tune-up before the district meet here are some results from the race at Heritage Park in Belton. Nora Rosales was the top runner for Lamar running in the 8th...
wildcatstrong.com
Stewart downplays streaks as league-leading Temple travels to battle nemesis Midway
HEWITT – It is a fact that the Temple Wildcats have won their last 17 football games in District 12-6A play, a streak that dates to 2019. It also is a fact that Waco Midway, whose traditionally strong program made 13 consecutive playoff appearances from 2007-19, has recorded only four victories against 21 losses in the last three seasons, a .160 winning percentage.
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham 8th grade football falls to North Belton
The Bonham the grade football teams hosted North Belton Middle School on Tuesday evening. Despite an exciting “A” game, the Bulldogs dropped both games to North Belton. The “A” team fell to North Belton by a score of 36-25. Offensive Standouts for the Bulldogs included Garrett Humphrey who threw two touchdown passes while Sherman Davis had a touchdown run and Xavier Rayas has a touchdown reception. Wide receiver Isaiah Ellis had a touchdown run and touchdown reception.
wildcatstrong.com
Hard-working kid’ Williams-Echols a boost at linebacker for Temple
If evidence absolutely had to be presented to support what Temple coaches appreciate about senior linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols, start by unfolding last Saturday’s sports section. There, smack-dab in the center of the front page, is a picture of Williams-Echols one on one with Pflugerville Weiss’ Daelen Alexander and upending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wildcatstrong.com
Travis 8th grade football sweeps Lamar
The Travis Science Academy 8th grade A football team hosted Lamar Middle School at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday. Continuing on their success from the previous week, the Mustangs swept the Bearcats to extend their winning streak to two games. The “A” team defeated Lamar by a score 38-6. Leading the...
wildcatstrong.com
Best version of ourselves’; Wildcats’ focus remains inward as familiar foe Midway looms
Temple is going on the road to play Hewitt Midway on Friday night. The Panthers are the next District 12-6A opponents on the schedule. That’s about the extent of what’s relevant in Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart’s realm. What about the previous half-dozen results dating to 2012...
Comments / 0