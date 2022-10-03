ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor Benn to watch classics against Chris Eubank Sr with dad Nigel for first time before bidding to settle family feud

By Wally Downes Jr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQ19Y_0iKziuus00

CONOR BENN will sit down with dad Nigel this week and watch his old man’s brutal two battles with Chris Eubank Sr together for the first time.

The British boxing legends both tried to guide their sons away from the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233ghI_0iKziuus00
Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Snr enjoyed two epic battles in the 1990s Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXT9A_0iKziuus00
Conor Benn will finally sit with his dad and watch the two fights this week Credit: Getty

But Benn Jr, 26, meets Chris Jr, 33, in a 157lb catchweight clash on Saturday looking to settle the family feud.

Eubank Sr, 56, took the original 1990 meeting in Birmingham with a ninth-round stoppage.

Benn, 58, should have won the 1993 return at Old Trafford only for the fight to be called a controversial draw.

Conor grew up in Spain and Australia, so never truly grasped how big a hero his dad was in England.

But he caught up with all of the two-weight world champ’s fights on YouTube.

Benn Sr has flown in from his home Down Under to live and train alongside his boy ahead of Saturday’s showdown at London’s O2.

And this week they will settle down on the sofa in Essex and relive the iconic battles together for the first time.

Conor revealed: “I’ve never actually watched them with my dad.

“I’ve got myself in my little bubble and this is about me doing what I’ve got to do.

“If I started listening to the press, I could get caught up in the whole occasion.

“He’s an opponent of mine that I’ve got to deal with and that’s the way I look at it.

“I’ll probably watch the fights in fight week, really start tapping into that zone.

“Yeah, we’ll do that together. My dad will be able to remember every punch.”

When asked if revenge might be a dish best served ice cold, almost 30 years later, Conor grinned: “Everybody knows my dad won the second fight.

“It would be nice to get that win. Everyone knows my dad won the last fight, but was never awarded the decision.”

Benn Sr and Eubank Sr both won world titles at middleweight and super-middleweight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Sntf_0iKziuus00

The battle of the boys has been made at a catchweight 157lb though as welterweight Conor usually operates at 147lb and middleweight Chris Jr at 160lb.

Eubank Sr has boycotted the bout and urged fans to do the same, saying the extra 3lbs his son has to lose is dangerous.

Nigel, in stark contrast, has been part of Conor’s camp the whole way through, running, cycling and offering himself up for sparring.

It has been a huge inspiration for the younger underdog — but there remains one thing father and son just cannot agree on.

Conor said: “My dad for me is more a reminder of who I am, the blood I have running through my veins.

“The way I fight is with ferocity, intensity, spitefulness, that all comes from inside me. That’s the gladiator blood I have in me.”

And the one thing they cannot agree on?

Conor laughed: “He says I can’t dress but have you seen his gear? I’ll take his advice on everything apart from fashion.”

