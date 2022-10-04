Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
UTEP’s comeback falls short against Louisiana Tech, 41-31
RUSTON, Louisiana - The UTEP Miners found themselves in a battle down south in Ruston, Louisiana. Despite a valiant comeback attempt, the Miners came up short against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs by a final score of 41-31. Louisiana Tech would get off to a fast start scoring a touchdown on...
One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners look to extend win streak at Louisiana Tech
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP, coming off its first-ever win in the Eastern Time Zone, will look to win at Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech for the first time in 18 seasons on Saturday. The Miners and Bulldogs will kick off at 5 p.m. MT/6 CT in Joe Aillet Stadium...
LCPS cancels soccer games, practices: Football game to continue
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools issued a weather advisory indicating all Friday soccer games and practices are canceled due to flooding. According to LCPS, Friday's football games at the Field of Dream will continue as scheduled. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
Retired coach aims to spread love of pickleball
EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball - the sport with the funny name that has nothing to do with pickles - is gaining popularity in the Borderland. That's due in part to a few local pioneers of the sport, one of whom is retired teacher and coach George Cortez. He's voluntarily teaching pickleball classes at "Get Lifted," a westside Crossfit gym. He says one of the best things about it is how quickly newbies can pick up the game.
Chalk the Block celebrates 15 years
EL PASO, Texas -- Starting today you and your family can enjoy the sights and sounds of Chalk the Block. The event is celebrating 15 year. The celebration includes talent like chalk artists, musicians, muralists, and arts and crafts vendors. Chalk the Block kicks off tonight from 6:00 p.m. to...
Rain all week in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas- Saturday the Borderland saw a 70% chance of rain, with more forecasted for the rest of the week. Sunday and Monday will see at least a 50% chance of precipitation. Tuesday and Wednesday look to dry things out slightly with more rain coming back Thursday and Friday.
Motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a crash in central El Paso involving a motorcycle. The crash happened at Louisville and Piedras. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The police notification came out at 10:45 a.m. on Friday. This is a...
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain off and on over the weekend
Rain chances will continue Saturday and Sunday off and on. Areas to the west of El Paso will likely get the brunt of the rain overnight into Saturday. Sunday the rain is likely to shift a bit to the east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties with the heaviest rain likely.
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary this weekend
EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is excited to announce that Chalk the Block presented. The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department invites the community to celebrate and. commemorate the 15th anniversary of Chalk the Block. The celebration includes local artistic. talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists...
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
Crash sends multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries in Northeast El Paso￼
EL PASO, Texas– Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning. It happened on McCombs and Rheims near Dolphin Terrace Elementary School. According to first responders, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least...
ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday
Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
Audio recordings from Hoffmann Family’s purported conversations with Vinton Judge
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 is hearing the voice purportedly of Vinton Municipal Judge Roger Rodriguez. ABC-7 obtained the recordings as part of our extensive coverage of the DA's office. These recordings were made by the family of Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann, a victim in the Walmart shooting. In it, the...
‘Festival of Chariots’ to take over downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The Festival of Chariots is taking over downtown El Paso, in conjunction with Chalk the Block's 15th anniversary. You can expect to things like meditation, yoga, a ayurvedic tent, vedic, astrology readings, theatrical performances by world-class performers, henna & face painting, plus free vegetarian meals & more!
In-Depth: Court documents allege a ‘representative’ to DA impersonated and threatened a family in the Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas — A filing in the state’s case against the accused Walmart shooter alleges a "representative" to El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, and his wife, impersonated the family of a shooting victim in an email sent to local media. “I am convinced that the emails...
District Attorney responds to petition calling for her removal from office
EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has responded to a petition calling for her removal from office. In the filing, Rosales says Defense Attorney Omar Camona has not provided specific facts supporting his ineptitude and misconduct claims. Carmona filed the petition calling for Rosales's removal in late August.
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife and shooting at police accepts plea and sues city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has agreed to a plea deal and is suing the city seven months after the incident. Julian Valenzuela's attorney Kurtis Donisthorpe told ABC-7 Valenzuela entered a no contest plea to the top count of attempted murder. He pled guilty to three lesser charges.
