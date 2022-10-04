EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball - the sport with the funny name that has nothing to do with pickles - is gaining popularity in the Borderland. That's due in part to a few local pioneers of the sport, one of whom is retired teacher and coach George Cortez. He's voluntarily teaching pickleball classes at "Get Lifted," a westside Crossfit gym. He says one of the best things about it is how quickly newbies can pick up the game.

