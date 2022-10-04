ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

UTEP’s comeback falls short against Louisiana Tech, 41-31

RUSTON, Louisiana - The UTEP Miners found themselves in a battle down south in Ruston, Louisiana. Despite a valiant comeback attempt, the Miners came up short against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs by a final score of 41-31. Louisiana Tech would get off to a fast start scoring a touchdown on...
RUSTON, LA
KVIA

LCPS cancels soccer games, practices: Football game to continue

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools issued a weather advisory indicating all Friday soccer games and practices are canceled due to flooding. According to LCPS, Friday's football games at the Field of Dream will continue as scheduled. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Retired coach aims to spread love of pickleball

EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball - the sport with the funny name that has nothing to do with pickles - is gaining popularity in the Borderland. That's due in part to a few local pioneers of the sport, one of whom is retired teacher and coach George Cortez. He's voluntarily teaching pickleball classes at "Get Lifted," a westside Crossfit gym. He says one of the best things about it is how quickly newbies can pick up the game.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Chalk the Block celebrates 15 years

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting today you and your family can enjoy the sights and sounds of Chalk the Block. The event is celebrating 15 year. The celebration includes talent like chalk artists, musicians, muralists, and arts and crafts vendors. Chalk the Block kicks off tonight from 6:00 p.m. to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain all week in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas- Saturday the Borderland saw a 70% chance of rain, with more forecasted for the rest of the week. Sunday and Monday will see at least a 50% chance of precipitation. Tuesday and Wednesday look to dry things out slightly with more rain coming back Thursday and Friday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a crash in central El Paso involving a motorcycle. The crash happened at Louisville and Piedras. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The police notification came out at 10:45 a.m. on Friday. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain off and on over the weekend

Rain chances will continue Saturday and Sunday off and on. Areas to the west of El Paso will likely get the brunt of the rain overnight into Saturday. Sunday the rain is likely to shift a bit to the east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties with the heaviest rain likely.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary this weekend

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is excited to announce that Chalk the Block presented. The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department invites the community to celebrate and. commemorate the 15th anniversary of Chalk the Block. The celebration includes local artistic. talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday

Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

‘Festival of Chariots’ to take over downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Festival of Chariots is taking over downtown El Paso, in conjunction with Chalk the Block's 15th anniversary. You can expect to things like meditation, yoga, a ayurvedic tent, vedic, astrology readings, theatrical performances by world-class performers, henna & face painting, plus free vegetarian meals & more!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

District Attorney responds to petition calling for her removal from office

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has responded to a petition calling for her removal from office. In the filing, Rosales says Defense Attorney Omar Camona has not provided specific facts supporting his ineptitude and misconduct claims. Carmona filed the petition calling for Rosales's removal in late August.
EL PASO, TX

