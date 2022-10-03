ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

24/7 Wall St.

The Most Visited National Parks in the US

As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
activenorcal.com

Is This Yosemite Trail the Most Dangerous in America?

If you Google the most dangerous trails in America, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a list that doesn’t include the iconic trail to the top Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. The trail is one of the most iconic in the country, but it comes with a high level of difficulty and danger.
Fatherly

The 10 Most Underrated National Parks in America

There are 63 National Parks in the United States — each more majestic and awe-inspiring than the next. But if you’ve ever visited one of the more popular ones on a weekend in June (we’re looking at you, Grand Canyon and Yosemite), then you know that no amount of natural beauty can ease the unnatural pain of overcrowding — especially if you have the kids in tow. Long bathroom lines, crowded trails, bumper-to-bumper traffic at entrance gates, and slim-pickin’ campsites are enough to turn any national park visit into a hellish family vacation.
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Washington Examiner

Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas

The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Avalanche Completely Wipes Out 30 Tents at Mount Manaslu

If you were looking for some gut-wrenching footage to kickstart your week, then we’ve got you covered. Footage from Mount Manaslu in Nepal shows the moment a massive avalanche completely wipes out 30 tents. Even more terrifying to watch, however, are the handfuls of people seen running ahead of the avalanche, rushing to escape with their lives. Check it out.
AFP

Top US ski mountaineer gets Buddhist cremation in Nepal

The body of renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who died on Nepal's Manaslu peak, was cremated close to a Buddhist stupa in Kathmandu on Sunday. "The cremation was done today, attended by her brother, other climbers and officials," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP. Orange marigolds decorated the cremation area at the foothills of Swayambhu Nath stupa, one of the holiest Buddhist sites in Nepal. 
yankodesign.com

This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest

Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
Seacoast Current

Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’,...
cohaitungchi.com

10 Awe-Inspiring Things To Do In Redwood National Park

Post Summary: Things To Do In Redwood National and State Parks in California. You are reading: Coastal drive redwood national park | 10 Awe-Inspiring Things To Do In Redwood National Park. Did you know some of the tallest trees in the world are located here, in the Coastal Redwoods of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

