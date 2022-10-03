National Archives alerted lawyers for Trump about missing letters with North Korean leader in May 2021, records show

Read full article on original website
Justice Department insists to Trump’s attorneys that he return all documents marked classified
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda’s leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA’s deputy director and the...
US kills two top ISIS leaders in airstrike in Syria
US forces killed two top ISIS leaders in an airstrike in northern Syria on Thursday, according to two defense officials, one day after a US raid killed an ISIS smuggler. The strike killed Abu ‘Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, as well as Abu Mu’Ad al-Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for prisoner affairs, the officials said. The strike was conducted at 6:23pm local time in Syria.
Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8
Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Georgia Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Shane Hazel says Peach State 'needs another choice'
Libertarian Shane Hazel is running to be the next governor of Georgia, hoping to be another option for voters outside of the Republican and Democratic choices.
Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
Dozens of former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate intelligence committees accusing the intel agency of soft-pedaling its 'Havana Syndrome' investigation. It first surfaced six years ago when a cluster of U.S. government personnel stationed in the Cuban capital city began reporting symptoms consistent with head trauma. These include dizziness and extreme headaches. Similar symptoms have since presented in U.S. personnel stationed around the world.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula’s eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday. The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday, according to Japan’s...
Argentinian minister quits in protest over detention of indigenous leaders
The high-profile detention of several indigenous women leaders in Argentina this week has prompted Argentina’s Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gomez, to resign in protest on Friday, according to state news agency Telam. The women, from the Mapuche nation, were detained Tuesday by Argentinian security forces amid...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: at least 17 killed in attack on housing in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine presidential adviser says the strike ‘destroyed multi-apartment private houses’
Everything is at stake in this “off-year” election
Since the 1930s, the political party that holds the White House typically loses seats in Congress in the next election. The major exceptions were ‘34, when FDR and the Democrats had begun pulling America out of the deepest trough of the Great Depression — against a background of rising fascism in Italy, Germany, and here -- and 2002, when most of the nation rallied around George W. Bush and his Republicans, after 9/11.
Opinion: Democracy might be messy, but value, respect of others not complicated at all
One of the challenges that confronts many of us is our need for perfection. I know I often cringe when I make a mistake, and I have done so often - more times than I am likely to admit. That inability to step back and accept that mistakes are necessary sometimes prevents me from making an effort to move forward. I see that in our country. ...
Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move...
Is Charles’ climate fight over now he’s King?
We’re weeks away from the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference — better known as COP27 — but there will be a distinct lack of royal presence at this year’s event. We now understand Britain’s new monarch will forgo the upcoming summit in Sharm El Sheikh,...
Russia’s war in Ukraine
USS Cole Bombing Fast Facts
Here is some background information about the bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen on October 12, 2000. In October 2000, the USS Cole was attacked by suicide bombers, while in port in Aden, Yemen, for refueling. The attack was attributed to al Qaeda and foreshadowed the attack on the United States less than one year later on September 11, 2001.
